Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world (2025) - CR7 paid twice more than Messi

Forbes has revealed its list of the top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world for 2025, with big names from football, basketball, boxing and more making the cut.

The rankings include athletes who earn not just from playing their sport, but also from endorsements, sponsorships, and media deals.

NBA star Stephen Curry has taken second place, earning an estimated $156 million (around £117 million). Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, recently made history by becoming the first player in NBA history to score 4,000 career three-pointers.

In third place is British boxer Tyson Fury, who brought in $146 million (about £109 million). Despite losing his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk in December, Fury’s income stayed strong thanks to his hit Netflix reality show and a tourism deal with Malta.

American football star Dak Prescott followed closely behind with $137 million (£103 million), while Lionel Messi dropped to fifth place with $135 million (£101 million), falling further behind his long-time rival.

Further down the list are basketball legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as well as baseball stars Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. Footballer Karim Benzema also made the top 10, earning $104 million (£78 million) after his move to Saudi Arabia.

But once again, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the number one spot. The Portuguese forward topped the Forbes list for the third year in a row, with total earnings of $275 million (about £206 million).

This is one of the highest annual earnings ever recorded for an athlete, only behind Floyd Mayweather’s figures in 2015 and 2018.

Now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has not only earned a massive salary but also boosted his income through sponsorships and brand deals. With nearly one billion social media followers, he continues to be a global marketing powerhouse.

Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2025 (approximate earnings in £):

10. Kevin Durant – £76.2m

9. Shohei Ohtani – £77m

8. Karim Benzema – £78.2m

7. Juan Soto – £85.7m

6. LeBron James – £105.5m

5. Lionel Messi – £101.4m

4. Dak Prescott – £103m

3. Tyson Fury – £109.7m

2. Stephen Curry – £117.2m