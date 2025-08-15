6 Things to Do to Get Your Man’s Attention in the Bedroom

When it comes to intimacy, small changes can make a big difference. Keeping your partner’s attention in the bedroom isn’t about reinventing yourself—it’s about creating moments that feel exciting, personal, and deeply connected.

Whether you’ve been together for years or are still in the honeymoon phase, here are some creative and confidence-boosting ideas to capture his attention and keep the spark alive.

Things To Get Your Man's Attention In The Bedroom

1. Slip into Lingerie That Makes You Feel Confident

Lingerie isn’t just about how it looks—it’s about how it makes you feel. When you choose pieces that flatter your body and boost your confidence, that energy radiates. Think lace bodysuits, silk chemises, or even a matching bra and knicker set in a bold colour like crimson or deep emerald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in a lingerie in bed

Experiment with textures and styles—sheer panels, satin ribbons, or delicate embroidery can add a touch of drama. If you’re feeling playful, surprise him by wearing lingerie under your everyday clothes, revealing it at just the right moment.

READ ALSO: Local Ghanaian Soaps That Are Actually Good for Your Skin

2. Set the Scene with Atmosphere

Visuals and sensations matter as much as physical touch. Dim the lights, light some scented candles, or use fairy lights for a warm glow. Soft background music can enhance the mood—opt for slow, sultry tracks that set a sensual pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Application of scented oils

Don’t underestimate the power of scent. A subtle spritz of perfume on your neck, wrists, and behind your knees can make him lean in closer without even realising it.

ALSO READ: Types of Clothes Men Should Avoid Wearing on a First Date

3. Play with the Element of Surprise

Routine can be comfortable, but a little unpredictability keeps things exciting. Surprise him by initiating intimacy in unexpected ways—perhaps with a cheeky whisper in his ear during dinner or a spontaneous kiss in the hallway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman getting kissed on the neck

You can also add playful accessories to the mix, like a silky robe that slips off easily, or a blindfold for a bit of mystery. The anticipation will keep his attention firmly on you.

READ ALSO: Personal Facts You Should Never Reveal on a First Date

4. Engage All His Senses

Touch, taste, sight, sound, and smell can all be woven into intimacy. Glide your fingertips along his neck, use flavoured body oils, or feed him something sweet before a kiss. These sensory details make encounters more memorable and help him stay in the moment with you.

ADVERTISEMENT

A couple in their bedroom

Even the fabrics you wear can play a role—a satin nightgown feels different against the skin than cotton, and he will notice the change.

5. Confidence and Eye Contact

Confidence is magnetic. Stand tall, move slowly, and hold his gaze longer than usual—it creates a subtle tension that draws him in. Eye contact during intimate moments can intensify the connection, making everything feel more personal and passionate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sharing eye contact in the bedroom

If you feel shy, start small—try catching his eye and smiling before walking into the room, then let the moment unfold naturally.

6. Communicate Desire Without Words

Sometimes the most powerful way to get his attention is without saying a single word. A lingering touch, biting your lip, or softly brushing past him can speak volumes. These small, intentional gestures build anticipation and make him curious about what’s next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple in bed

Getting your man’s attention in the bedroom isn’t about overcomplicating things—it’s about blending confidence, creativity, and genuine connection.