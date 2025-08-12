6 Types of Clothes Men Should Avoid Wearing on a First Date

First dates can be nerve-racking, but your clothing is one thing you can control. What you wear sends subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) signals about your personality, lifestyle, and the effort you’ve put into the occasion. While style is personal, there are certain outfit choices that can easily sabotage a good first impression.

The goal isn’t to pretend to be someone you’re not, but to strike the right balance between comfort, confidence, and consideration. Here are seven types of clothes men should steer clear of on a first date.

Clothes Men Should Not Wear On A First Date

1. Dirty, Wrinkled, or Stained Clothing

It doesn’t matter how expensive your shirt is — if it’s creased, has a coffee stain, or looks like it’s been lying at the bottom of your laundry basket, it instantly sends the wrong message. A first date is about showing respect, not just to the other person but also to yourself.

Turning up in clothes that look neglected can make you seem careless or disinterested. Even if you’re going for a casual look, make sure every piece is freshly washed, pressed, and in good condition.

2. Ill-Fitting Clothes

Fit is everything. An otherwise smart outfit can look sloppy if your clothes hang awkwardly or cling uncomfortably. Baggy jeans and oversized hoodies may be perfect for lounging at home, but they can give the impression that you didn’t put much thought into the date.

On the other hand, wearing something so tight that you can barely move can come across as unnatural or try-hard. Clothes that fit your frame well convey confidence and make you appear put-together without trying too hard.

3. Offensive or Overly Loud Graphic T-Shirts

A graphic T-shirt can be fun and expressive — until it crosses into offensive or overly attention-grabbing territory. Shirts with crude jokes, suggestive images, or controversial political slogans are best left in the wardrobe.

They can be distracting, or worse, set the wrong tone entirely. On a first date, you want the focus on you and the conversation, not on your shirt making statements you haven’t yet had a chance to explain.

4. Tracksuits or Gym Wear (Unless the Date Is Active)

Athleisure is comfortable, but comfort isn’t always the right choice for a first date. Tracksuit bottoms, hoodies, and gym shorts can suggest that you didn’t think the occasion was worth dressing up for. The only exception?

If your date is a hike, gym session, or other active outing. Even then, clean, well-fitted sportswear is better than something that looks like it’s just been pulled out of your gym bag.

5. Overly Flashy Designer Logos

Designer clothing can be stylish, but wearing pieces plastered with bold, oversized logos can seem like you’re trying too hard to impress. On a first date, the aim is to connect as people, not to broadcast your bank balance.

designer logo outfit

Subtle branding or classic, understated pieces tend to be far more attractive because they let you be the focal point rather than your labels.

6. Worn-Out or Dirty Footwear

Shoes can quietly make or break an outfit. Turning up in scuffed, dirty trainers or battered shoes instantly drags the rest of your look down, no matter how well you’ve dressed above the ankle.

For many people, footwear is one of the first things they notice. It doesn’t have to be formal, but it should be clean, well-maintained, and suited to the venue — crisp trainers for casual, loafers or brogues for something smarter.

A first date is not the time for your most worn-out hoodie or your most polarising T-shirt. The key is to look like the best version of yourself — clean, well-fitted, and appropriate for the setting.