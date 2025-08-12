Here's how much Ronaldo's diamond proposal ring for Georgina actually costs

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed up to $5 million on an engagement ring for long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez, with jewelry experts stunned by the enormous diamond's size and quality.
The 31-year-old model confirmed their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of the massive sparkler with the caption:
Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.
The announcement has set social media alight, with diamond specialists rushing to assess the ring's eye-watering value. Australia's top diamond expert Nick Ireland believes the stunning piece weighs around 30 carats and could be worth up to five million dollars.
"It appears to be a D colour grade flawless diamond," Ireland told 9honey, adding that annual insurance alone would cost between $150,000 and $200,000.
Jewellery experts share estimated value of ring
Other experts have provided similarly jaw-dropping valuations. Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds estimates a minimum value of two million dollars, while Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand also puts the ring's worth at the five million mark.
The extravagant purchase comes after Ronaldo signed a record-shattering deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr.
After eight years together and raising five children, the couple's engagement news has dominated headlines worldwide. The Al-Nassr superstar's proposal represents one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever documented.
Ronaldo is currently preparing for the 2025-2026 season with his Saudi Arabian club, where his astronomical salary and bonuses clearly allows for such lavish personal spending.