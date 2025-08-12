Pulse logo
Here's how much Ronaldo's diamond proposal ring for Georgina actually costs

12 August 2025 at 12:38
Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez with a diamond engagement ring that jewelry experts estimate is worth up to $5 million and weighs around 30 carats...
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly splashed up to $5 million on an engagement ring for long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez, with jewelry experts stunned by the enormous diamond's size and quality.

The 31-year-old model confirmed their engagement on Instagram, posting a photo of the massive sparkler with the caption:

Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.

The announcement has set social media alight, with diamond specialists rushing to assess the ring's eye-watering value. Australia's top diamond expert Nick Ireland believes the stunning piece weighs around 30 carats and could be worth up to five million dollars.

"It appears to be a D colour grade flawless diamond," Ireland told 9honey, adding that annual insurance alone would cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

Jewellery experts share estimated value of ring

Other experts have provided similarly jaw-dropping valuations. Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds estimates a minimum value of two million dollars, while Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand also puts the ring's worth at the five million mark.

The extravagant purchase comes after Ronaldo signed a record-shattering deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

After eight years together and raising five children, the couple's engagement news has dominated headlines worldwide. The Al-Nassr superstar's proposal represents one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings ever documented.

Ronaldo is currently preparing for the 2025-2026 season with his Saudi Arabian club, where his astronomical salary and bonuses clearly allows for such lavish personal spending.

