Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez responds to ‘click' before wedding comments

Georgina Rodriguez has stirred fresh speculation about an upcoming wedding with Cristiano Ronaldo after sharing a striking photo of a diamond ring on social media.

The 31-year-old model and influencer left her 65.8 million Instagram followers buzzing after she posted a picture featuring a large emerald-cut diamond ring. The dazzling piece of jewellery instantly got fans talking, especially given its timing.

Georgina’s post comes shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo’s past comments about marriage resurfaced online. In the viral Netflix clip from 2022, Ronaldo candidly explained why he hadn’t proposed yet, saying:

I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.

In the Instagram Story, Georgina wrote in Arabic, “And keep evil away from us, Amen,” — the same phrase tattooed on her left hand.

The caption, paired with the close-up of the enormous sparkler, only fuelled speculation that the couple may finally be preparing to tie the knot.

The ring itself, believed to be an emerald-cut diamond with double prongs, is estimated to be worth a six-figure sum, though no official details have been shared.

Ronaldo's possible engagement?

Despite the excitement, no engagement has been confirmed. However, fans believe Georgina’s subtle post might be her quiet response to the online chatter following Ronaldo’s comments.

