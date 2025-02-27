Sports stars with the most children: CR7, and other stars with up to 14 kids

While many sports stars are celebrated for their impressive achievements on the field, their personal lives, particularly their growing families, also often make headlines. Here’s a look at some of the most famous athletes who have fathered the most children.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 5 Children

Cristiano Ronaldo became a father in 2010 with the birth of his son, also named Cristiano. His family expanded in 2017 when he welcomed twins via surrogate, followed by a daughter with partner Georgina Rodríguez. In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting twins but tragically lost their baby boy during birth. Ronaldo now has five children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (14), Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo (7), Alana Martina (8), and Bella (2).

Oscar De La Hoya – 6 Children

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya, also known as the 'Golden Boy,' has fathered six children with four different women. His personal life made headlines in 2000 when one of his former partners filed a £45 million palimony lawsuit. De La Hoya’s complicated relationships, including his romance with Shanna Moakler, the mother of his daughter Atiana, added to his tabloid presence.

Mike Tyson – 8 Children

Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, has eight children from various women. Tyson's turbulent life, marked by multiple marriages, including to Robin Givens and Monica Turner, is well-known. In 2009, Tyson tragically lost his four-year-old daughter in an accident. Despite his controversial past, Tyson has often expressed gratitude for his children and the lessons they’ve taught him.

Muhammad Ali – 9 Children

The legendary Muhammad Ali, who passed away in 2016, left a lasting legacy both in the boxing ring and within his family. Ali had nine children with five women, including Laila Ali, who became a boxing champion herself. His personal life mirrored the diversity of his career, with four children from his second wife and two from his third.

Willie Anderson – 9 Children

Former NBA player Willie Anderson, known for his time with teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, fathered nine children with seven different women. His off-court life caught up with him in 2003 when he was required to pay £1.3 million in back child support to three women.

Jason Caffey – 10 Children

Jason Caffey, a key player in the Chicago Bulls' 1990s championship runs, fathered 10 children with eight different women. Caffey’s personal life led to legal battles, including a £150,000 child support payment ordered in 2009 for one of his partners.

Travis Henry – 11 Children

NFL player Travis Henry, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, fathered 11 children with 10 different women. In 2009, he was arrested for child support issues and was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in drug trafficking.

Evander Holyfield – 11 Children

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield has 11 children with six women. Despite amassing a fortune of £160 million throughout his career, Holyfield faced financial struggles due to gambling issues and multiple divorces, resulting in considerable child support obligations.

George Foreman – 12 Children

Two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman boasts a remarkable family of twelve children from four different women. Interestingly, all of Foreman’s sons are named George Edward Foreman, while his daughter is named Georgetta. Foreman, who also found success with his grill business, is a proud father and often speaks about the importance of fatherhood.

Calvin Murphy – 14 Children

NBA Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy is known for fathering an impressive fourteen children with nine different women. His basketball career was overshadowed by allegations of sexual abuse from five of his daughters, although he was cleared due to a lack of evidence. Nonetheless, his personal life continues to attract attention.

Garrincha – 14 Children