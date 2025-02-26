Iniesta drops a bombshell: Names top 5 football icons—And no Messi or Ronaldo

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta recently shared his personal list of the five greatest football players of all time.

Surprisingly, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo made the cut, despite their legendary careers and long-standing association with Iniesta. Instead, the former Barcelona star selected five players who have had a profound impact on his career and the football world.

1. Michael Laudrup

Iniesta's childhood idol, Michael Laudrup, earned the top spot. Laudrup, renowned for his technical brilliance and playmaking abilities, was a huge influence on Iniesta's style of play. Iniesta admired Laudrup’s vision and creativity, attributes that he himself would come to master. "I’ve been trying to be like him since I was a kid," Iniesta admitted.

2. Xavi Hernandez

As a long-time teammate and one of the most successful partnerships in football, Xavi's inclusion is no surprise. Iniesta and Xavi played together in 486 games, with their legendary midfield pairing pivotal to Barcelona’s success. Iniesta praised Xavi for his ability to control matches and deliver pinpoint passes, calling him his "ideal player."

3. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, who shaped much of Iniesta’s tactical understanding of the game, was another key figure in his footballing journey. Despite never playing together at Barcelona, Iniesta revered Guardiola both as a player and a coach. Guardiola, in turn, has always held Iniesta in the highest regard.

4. David Silva

Iniesta’s admiration for David Silva, another creative genius, is clear. The pair shared a deep understanding on the international stage, making 87 appearances together for Spain. Silva’s passing range and dribbling style mirrored Iniesta's own, making him one of his personal favourites.

5. Santi Cazorla