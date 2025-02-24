Messi angrily hooks coach by neck, confronts referee in heated match (Video)

Lionel Messi's emotional outburst overshadowed Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night, as the World Cup winner saw red after a heated confrontation with the referee, followed by a tense exchange with an assistant coach.

The match saw Messi's trademark assist for a late equalizer, but after the final whistle, frustration took over.

Messi clashed with referee Rosendo Mendoza, angrily pointing his finger at the official, who responded by issuing a yellow card to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The confrontation didn't end there. As Messi exited the pitch, an exchange with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy sparked further tension. Messi, already fuming, responded by placing his hand on Ballouchy's neck, escalating the situation before walking off the field.

The fiery encounter continued as Inter Miami's Tomas Aviles had been sent off earlier in the match, adding to the drama.

Inter Miami's next challenge is their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round against Sporting KC on Tuesday.

Messi gets nod in GOAT debate

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid star and Brazil legend, Ronaldo Nazario gave Messi fans another bragging rights in the debate of who is the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) in world football.

In a recent interview, former Real Madrid star Ronaldo Nazario (R9) was asked who he believes is the better player between himself and Lionel Messi. As part of a social media “this or that” game,

Ronaldo was given a list of players, including his own name, and asked to choose if the other player was superior.

When asked, "Ronaldo or Cristiano?" R9 confidently picked himself, a decision that some fans disagreed with. However, things took an interesting turn when the question shifted to Messi versus Ronaldo.

After a brief pause, Ronaldo answered, "Messi," acknowledging the Argentine’s superiority.