Binance community event in Accra showcases crypto opportunities, education, and regulatory dialogue 

A vibrant Binance Community Event in Accra brought together industry leaders, digital asset advocates, and crypto enthusiasts for an engaging day of dialogue, learning, and networking. The gathering drew learners, professionals, and policy influencers to explore cryptocurrency adoption, regulations, and the growing opportunities in Ghana’s digital economy. The event first session featured key speakers including Larry Cooke, Legal Head at Binance Africa, Saruni Maina, Regional Operations Lead at Binance, Abena Asante(CEO of Ethereum Ghana), Del Titus Bawuah - CEO, Web3 Africa Group and representative of the Chamber of Digital Asset. Their sessions explored the role of Binance Academy, the platform’s global legitimacy, and strategies for driving sustainable cryptocurrency adoption in Ghana. The first session focused on crypto regulations in Africa, particularly Ghana’s evolving regulatory landscape. They had discussions around bridging the gap between the industry and regulators like the Bank of Ghana.

A central focus of the discussion was Ghana’s evolving regulatory landscape. As the Bank of Ghana prepares to submit its proposed cryptocurrency licensing bill to parliament in September 2025, the country faces a defining moment in its financial modernisation journey. The framework will require exchanges and wallet providers to register, meet minimum capital requirements, and report suspicious transactions, aiming to bring clarity to a rapidly growing sector that processed over $3 billion in crypto transactions last year alone. Larry Cooke reflected on the opportunities and challenges: “Ghana is a very mature African economy, and its regulators and policy makers understand the need to act swiftly but still safely. It’s very encouraging to have open engagements with all stakeholders to make sure that we drive adoption through education and real-life use cases to ensure Africa is not left behind.”

Binance’s experience engaging with regulators in other African markets, such as Kenya, illustrates how collaborative frameworks can protect users while supporting industry development. The second session featured various marketing leaders from Binance discussing cryptocurrency fundamentals and the roles and opportunities of becoming a Binance Angel. They also emphasized the importance of patience in crypto investments, framing cryptocurrencies as a long-term commitment rather than a quick-profit venture. Beyond discussions, the event fostered interactive games and numerous giveaways that created a relaxed and engaging atmosphere for all participants.

Binance Academy remains a trusted learning platform, offering Ghanaians tools to earn, learn, and build within a globally recognised exchange. Also, Active circulation, exchangeability, and long-term value growth are essential for token sustainability. Additionally, Education must go hand-in-hand with regulation to foster trust and safe adoption. Linking blockchain to real-world assets and fostering local innovation are critical to Ghana’s crypto future. The event concluded with a resounding call for collaboration between the crypto community and government bodies, an expansion of educational outreach, and continued efforts to build trust in digital assets. The #1 crypto exchange worldwide for a reason. Join Binance today .

