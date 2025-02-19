Messi, Kante and the 10 shortest football players in the world

Football is often associated with players towering over others, with height being a physical advantage, especially for positions like central defenders or strikers.

However, these 10 players defy that conventional wisdom, proving that height isn't always the defining characteristic for success on the football pitch. With their technical abilities, agility, and footballing IQ, these players have carved out stellar careers despite their shorter stature.

Here’s a list of the 10 shortest professional football players, highlighting their unique contributions to the game.

10. Xherdan Shaqiri – 5'7" (170 cm)

Xherdan Shaqiri, born in 1991, is a Swiss footballer of Yugoslavian and Albanian descent. Known for his powerful left foot, incredible pace, and strong dribbling, Shaqiri has played for several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Inter Milan.

Despite standing at 5'7", he is often referred to as "Alpine Messi" for his quick feet and exceptional ball control. He has been a consistent performer for the Swiss national team, notably shining at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where his performances left a lasting impression. Shaqiri’s strength, combined with his unpredictability, makes him a force to be reckoned with, regardless of his height.

9. Lionel Messi – 5'7" (170 cm)

Lionel Messi is often hailed as one of the greatest football players of all time, and his height of 5'7" is just one of the many ways he stands out from other legends. Messi’s career, primarily spent at FC Barcelona, has been adorned with numerous records, including 8 Ballon d'Or awards and countless domestic and international trophies. His vision, dribbling, and finishing have made him a global icon.

Even as he continues to shine with Inter Miami in MLS, Messi’s legacy as a diminutive yet dominant force in football is unparalleled. His influence on the game proves that talent and determination can overcome any physical limitation.

8. Alexis Sanchez – 5'6" (168 cm)

At 5'6", Chile’s Alexis Sanchez may not be the tallest player, but his technical ability and relentless work rate have earned him a spot in the top 10 shortest footballers. Sanchez has had a storied career with clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester United, and now Marseille.

His small stature allows him to weave through defenders with ease, and his versatility across the forward line has made him a key player for both club and country. Sanchez has been a key figure in Chile’s success, playing an instrumental role in their Copa America victories and their impressive World Cup campaigns.

7. Joe Allen – 5'6" (168 cm)

Joe Allen is a Welsh midfielder who stands at 5'6" but has been one of the most consistent and skilled players in his role. Having started his professional career at Swansea City, Allen became an integral part of the Welsh national team and enjoyed a solid club career with Liverpool and Stoke City.

Known for his passing accuracy and football intelligence, Allen was a key figure in Wales’ historic run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. His height hasn’t hindered his ability to dominate the midfield, showcasing that a sharp mind and a calm presence on the ball can make a big difference.

6. N'Golo Kante – 5'6" (168 cm)

N'Golo Kante, one of the most beloved players in world football, has consistently proven that height is no match for determination and skill. Standing at 5'6", the Frenchman is renowned for his tireless work ethic, incredible stamina, and ability to win the ball back in crucial areas.

Kante has been instrumental in helping both Leicester City and Chelsea win the Premier League, and he was a key player in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph. His agility, ability to read the game, and precise tackles have made him one of the best midfielders in the world, earning him numerous individual accolades.

5. Yuya Osako – 5'5" (165 cm)

Japanese forward Yuya Osako may not be the tallest player at 5'5", but his impact on the international stage has been undeniable. Osako played a key role in Japan's successful 2018 World Cup campaign, scoring a vital header in the opening match against Colombia.

His technical ability, positioning, and knack for scoring goals have helped him remain a key player for both his club, Vissel Kobe, and the Japanese national team. Osako's stature doesn’t stop him from being a persistent threat in the air or on the ground, and his quick reflexes have made him a reliable forward.

4. Marco Verratti – 5'4" (163 cm)

Marco Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world, and his height of 5'4" has never been a disadvantage. Known for his exceptional passing, vision, and composure, Verratti has become an integral part of Paris Saint-Germain’s success.

His ability to control the tempo of the game, win duels, and make incisive passes has earned him comparisons to Italian great Andrea Pirlo. Despite his small stature, Verratti’s ability to dictate play and make an impact in both attack and defense makes him one of the most sought-after midfielders globally.

3. Lorenzo Insigne – 5'3" (160 cm)

Lorenzo Insigne, standing at 5'3", has proven that skill and speed can outmatch height in football. The Italian winger is known for his dribbling ability, creativity, and deadly free kicks. Insigne played a crucial role in Italy’s victory at Euro 2020, and his club career at Napoli was equally impressive, where he became one of Serie A’s most dangerous attackers.

His low center of gravity and acceleration allow him to glide past defenders with ease, making him a constant threat in the final third.

2. Daniel Villalva – 5'0" (152 cm)

Daniel Villalva, an attacking midfielder from Argentina, stands at a mere 5'0". Known as “Keko,” Villalva’s footballing talent has always stood out despite his height. He made history in 2009 when, at just 16, he became the youngest player to ever feature for River Plate.

Though injuries have plagued his career, his dribbling skills, quick feet, and football IQ have never been in question. Villalva has represented Argentina at various youth levels and continues to showcase his talent in the South American leagues.

1. Elton Jose Xavier Gomes – 5'0" (152 cm)

Taking the top spot is Brazilian attacking midfielder Elton Jose Xavier Gomes, more commonly known as Élton. Standing at just 5'0", Élton’s skill on the ball and creativity have allowed him to carve out a successful career, particularly in the Middle East.