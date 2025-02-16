Another Messi? Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela responds to pregnancy rumours

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has strongly denied recent 'fake' pregnancy rumours that have been circulating online.

The couple, already parents to three children, has been at the centre of speculation after reports suggested they were preparing to welcome a fourth child.

Fans quickly reacted to the news, questioning whether Roccuzzo, 36, was indeed expecting again.

Although Roccuzzo has not directly commented on the rumours, she reportedly spoke with Argentinian journalist Angel de Brito, who shared her response on X.

De Brito wrote:

I spoke to Antonela and she told me that the pregnancy rumour is fake. She mentioned that the media has been trying to get her pregnant for the past three years!

Antonela and Lionel Messi, who have been married for six years, are parents to three sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Messi's response to previous speculations

The speculation about a fourth child dates back to two years ago when Messi, during an appearance on a streaming platform, hinted that the couple might be open to having another baby.

He said:

We'd like to have a baby again. We're not on the lookout but let's see if a baby girl arrives.

While Antonela was once primarily known for supporting her legendary footballer husband, she has since built her own successful career as a businesswoman.

