dEX Design Conference returns to spotlight Africa’s creative evolution

What began as dEX Artmosphere in 2018 has grown into Ghana’s leading gathering for creatives and design-led thinkers. Now known as the dEX Design Conference, the platform has hosted over 5 major events, welcomed 6,000+ participants both in-person and online, and featured more than 30 speakers from across Africa.
This year, dEX Design Conference 2025 returns on September 20 at the ISSER Auditorium, University of Ghana, with the theme: “The Evolution of Design in Africa: The Past, Present, and AI-Driven Future.” It’s a full-day experience featuring Talks, Panels, Masterclasses, Workshops, Speed Mentoring, and curated networking moments—all centered on how African design is evolving across time and technology.
Who should attend?
The conference is designed for graphic designers, product designers, illustrators, creative directors, developers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and even non-designers—including founders, product managers, marketers, and researchers—who collaborate with design in their work or believe in its strategic value.
Confirmed speakers include bold voices like Jean Quarcoopome (Associate Creative Director, Insel Communications), Maame Adjei (Filmmaker & Creative Entrepreneur), James Baduor (Founding Designer, Mintlify), Dennis Gawuga (Communications Manager, Branding Expert & Creative Leader), Angel Kobby Dom (Co-Founder & Operations Director, Wyred IN LTD), James Maxwellson (Team Lead, scolpta ), and Ama Ofeibea Tetteh ( Founder & Lead Creative Consultant, Chapter54)—bringing a blend of branding, cultural memory, tech innovation, and creative leadership.
‘The B.A.T.U. Project: ADAM THE FIRST’ selected for Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival
Notable past speakers include Nana Asihene, Sydney Sam, Dela Kumahor, and Natalie Narh, all of whom have helped shape the dEX experience into one of relevance and real-world impact.
“We started dEX to give African creatives a home to connect, challenge each other, and lead meaningful conversations,” says Daniel Ampofo, President of dEX. “From culture to code, we’re asking: how do we evolve while staying rooted? That’s the conversation we want to have.”
Tickets & info: www.conference.dexghana.org