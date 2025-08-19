dEX Design Conference returns to spotlight Africa’s creative evolution

What began as dEX Artmosphere in 2018 has grown into Ghana’s leading gathering for creatives and design-led thinkers. Now known as the dEX Design Conference, the platform has hosted over 5 major events, welcomed 6,000+ participants both in-person and online, and featured more than 30 speakers from across Africa.

This year, dEX Design Conference 2025 returns on September 20 at the ISSER Auditorium, University of Ghana, with the theme: “The Evolution of Design in Africa: The Past, Present, and AI-Driven Future.” It’s a full-day experience featuring Talks, Panels, Masterclasses, Workshops, Speed Mentoring, and curated networking moments—all centered on how African design is evolving across time and technology.