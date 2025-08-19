MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight, Shatta Wale, has once again seized the spotlight, this time not for his music, but for a storm of controversy involving industry disputes, luxury cars, and a deepening legal tangle.

The week opened with a heated online clash between Shatta Wale and music producer MOG Beatz, reigniting long-standing tensions between the two. MOG Beatz accused the artiste of exploiting his intellectual property to deceive an international company out of millions.

In a viral video, MOG Beatz alleged that Shatta Wale had used his beats and songs to secure advance payments and acquire luxury items such as a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, without offering due credit or compensation.

You used my property to scam a company

The allegations quickly split opinion. While some fans and insiders sided with MOG Beatz, citing past controversies linked to Shatta Wale ,others dismissed the claims as part of a personal vendetta.

The issue grew more complicated when attention shifted to Shatta Wale’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The vehicle has been tied to a fraud case involving Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States over a $4.7 million scam. Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed that the car was seized as part of a restitution process at the request of the US FBI and Department of Justice.

Shatta Wale, however, expressed outrage at the seizure, criticising the authorities for what he described as a heavy-handed approach.

They came to my house with guns to take the car, but I bought it legitimately for $150,000

