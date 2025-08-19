MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight, Shatta Wale, has once again seized the spotlight, this time not for his music, but for a storm of controversy involving industry disputes, luxury cars, and a deepening legal tangle.
The week opened with a heated online clash between Shatta Wale and music producer MOG Beatz, reigniting long-standing tensions between the two. MOG Beatz accused the artiste of exploiting his intellectual property to deceive an international company out of millions.
In a viral video, MOG Beatz alleged that Shatta Wale had used his beats and songs to secure advance payments and acquire luxury items such as a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, without offering due credit or compensation.
You used my property to scam a company
The allegations quickly split opinion. While some fans and insiders sided with MOG Beatz, citing past controversies linked to Shatta Wale ,others dismissed the claims as part of a personal vendetta.
The issue grew more complicated when attention shifted to Shatta Wale’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The vehicle has been tied to a fraud case involving Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States over a $4.7 million scam. Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed that the car was seized as part of a restitution process at the request of the US FBI and Department of Justice.
Shatta Wale, however, expressed outrage at the seizure, criticising the authorities for what he described as a heavy-handed approach.
They came to my house with guns to take the car, but I bought it legitimately for $150,000
The dual controversies have fuelled widespread debate, showing Shatta Wale’s complicated relationship with both the music industry and law enforcement. While some fans are rallying behind him in solidarity, others are calling for full accountability.