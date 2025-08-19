Pulse logo
MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

19 August 2025 at 12:53

Ghana’s dancehall heavyweight, Shatta Wale, has once again seized the spotlight, this time not for his music, but for a storm of controversy involving industry disputes, luxury cars, and a deepening legal tangle.

The week opened with a heated online clash between Shatta Wale and music producer MOG Beatz, reigniting long-standing tensions between the two. MOG Beatz accused the artiste of exploiting his intellectual property to deceive an international company out of millions.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini

In a viral video, MOG Beatz alleged that Shatta Wale had used his beats and songs to secure advance payments and acquire luxury items such as a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, without offering due credit or compensation.

You used my property to scam a company

READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 without knowing it was stolen

The allegations quickly split opinion. While some fans and insiders sided with MOG Beatz, citing past controversies linked to Shatta Wale ,others dismissed the claims as part of a personal vendetta.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, former senior NSB officer, confirmed to be on EOCO's radar

The issue grew more complicated when attention shifted to Shatta Wale’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The vehicle has been tied to a fraud case involving Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States over a $4.7 million scam. Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed that the car was seized as part of a restitution process at the request of the US FBI and Department of Justice.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale says he lost a $2 million deal after FBI-backed Lamborghini seizure

Shatta Wale, however, expressed outrage at the seizure, criticising the authorities for what he described as a heavy-handed approach.

They came to my house with guns to take the car, but I bought it legitimately for $150,000

READ MORE: I have proof it’s mine- Shatta Wale insists seized Lamborghini legally belongs to him

The dual controversies have fuelled widespread debate, showing Shatta Wale’s complicated relationship with both the music industry and law enforcement. While some fans are rallying behind him in solidarity, others are calling for full accountability.

