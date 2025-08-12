Shatta Wale says he lost a $2 million deal after FBI-backed Lamborghini seizure

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale’s business prospects have taken a major hit following an FBI-backed raid on his residence, which led to the seizure of a Lamborghini allegedly linked to a United States-based fraud case. The scandal has been tied to the collapse of a lucrative $2 million distribution deal for his Voice of the Crown EP, according to media personality Sammy-Flex.

Sammy-Flex expressed deep concern over the development, noting that the fallout appeared to be driven by “the negative online buzz around the star” after news of the seizure went public.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working in collaboration with the FBI, confiscated the luxury vehicle on 5 August. In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the seizure was carried out at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice. According to the agency, the Lamborghini had been identified as an asset obtained through fraudulent means.

The vehicle is part of a portfolio of assets listed in a U.S. court ruling that sentenced Richard Amuah to 64 months in prison and ordered him to pay over $4 million in restitution to victims of his scheme.

EOCO stated,

The vehicle has been duly secured and will be handed over to the United States authorities in accordance with the judgment issued by the US District Court

