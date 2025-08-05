Pulse logo
Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini

05 August 2025 at 22:41
Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has publicly criticised Raymond Archer, head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), following what he described as an “uncalled-for” raid on his residence by armed EOCO officers.

In a fiery Facebook post, the On God hitmaker alleged that EOCO stormed his home with armed personnel, a move he called humiliating and politically damaging.

Raymond Archer, EOCO boss, you go make NDC go out of power next 4 years. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for!. The President of Ghana didn’t put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of this country… remember, God no sleep!

He wrote:

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed that the confiscation of a luxury vehicle linked to Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was carried out at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice. According to EOCO, the vehicle had been identified as an asset acquired through fraudulent means.

Shatta Wale, according to EOCO'S statement, was present during the operation at his residence and initially resisted handing over the vehicle. However, he later complied and surrendered the keys after being informed of the details surrounding the case.

EOCO noted that the action was taken in accordance with its legal authority under Ghana’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

The car forms part of a list of assets flagged in a U.S. court ruling that sentenced Richard Amuah to 64 months in prison and ordered him to pay over $4 million in restitution to victims of his scheme.

“The vehicle has been duly secured and will be handed over to the United States authorities in accordance with the judgement issued by the US District Court,” EOCO said in its release.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international law enforcement agencies and urged public cooperation as Ghana intensifies efforts to recover proceeds of crime and combat money laundering.

Just a day prior to the musician’s outburst, on August 4, the Ghana Police Service revealed through its Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that it had retrieved 43 high-value vehicles between January and July 2025. The stolen cars, which included Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz models, were reportedly taken from Europe and North America and illegally imported into Ghana.

Shatta Wale is known for his flashy lifestyle and high-end automobile collection, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth over $500,000 and a Lamborghini Urus.

EOCO's raid also comes after reports that the FBI's crackdown on internet scammers had resulted in another bust. The musician was one of several names connected to the embattled business mogul Kofi Boat, who was recently arrested. The suspected scammer is being prepared to be extradited to the US to face the law. However, Shatta Wale maintains that his friend Kofi Boat was not a scammer.

