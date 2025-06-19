Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko appeals to Mahama and NDC for support, laments hardship

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, has publicly appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for financial assistance, stating that he is currently grappling with severe hardship.

In a heartfelt plea, the singer disclosed that he is battling hunger and unable to cater for himself and his children.

According to Evangelist Nyarko, he composed and released a campaign song in support of the NDC ahead of the 2024 general elections. However, he revealed that the move has had unintended consequences for his music career, particularly due to his roots in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the opposing political party.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale distances himself from alleged fraud case involving Godfather Kofi Boat

I’m suffering because of the campaign song I made for the NDC. People in my region have stopped inviting me to perform or attend events. It has really affected me and my family

,he lamented.

The gospel singer stated that he is now in desperate need of financial support and called on the NDC leadership to come to his aid.

I beg President Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and the NDC executives. Please remember me. I need help to take care of myself and my children

READ ALSO: FBI finally charges Dada Joe Remix and other Ghanaians in romance fraud scheme

,he appealed.