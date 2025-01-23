Here’s all you need to know about the new NDC Majority leadership in Parliament

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the new leadership for the majority caucus in the 9th Parliament of Ghana’s 4th Republic. The reshuffle was communicated to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in a letter dated Thursday, 23rd January, and signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey.
The letter noted that the decision followed extensive consultations with the party’s National Executive Council and the majority caucus in Parliament. It stated:
This decision underscores the NDC's commitment to upholding the principles of effective representation and leadership in Parliament. The selection process was conducted in compliance with all legal frameworks and established parliamentary practices.
The New NDC Majority Leadership
Majority Leader: Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central
Year of entry into Parliament: 2005, lost in the 2008 election, and returned in 2013.
Qualification: Mahama Ayariga is a lawyer and politician. He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School (USA) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.
Committee Membership (8th Parliament): Member of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; Environment, Science and Technology; and Appointments Committees.
Role as Majority Leader: Ayariga will serve as a key member of the House's leadership, the principal spokesperson for the NDC majority caucus, and the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.
Deputy Majority Leader: George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South
Year of entry into Parliament: 2017.
Qualification: MBA (University of Chicago Business School), MSc (University of London, UK), BSc (University of London, UK), CFA Member (Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute).
Committee Membership (8th Parliament): Ranking Member of the Privileges Committee; Member of Gender and Children, and Trade, Industry and Tourism Committees.
Role as Deputy Majority Leader: Ricketts-Hagan will assist Mahama Ayariga in delivering his duties.
Majority Chief Whip: Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi
Year of entry into Parliament: 2017.
Qualification: BSc (Hons) (University of Cape Coast), LLB (Hons) (University of Ghana), B.L (Ghana School of Law).
Committee Membership (8th Parliament): Member of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Judiciary Committees.
Role as Majority Chief Whip: Dafeamekpor will ensure unity, solidarity, and discipline in the NDC caucus. He will liaise with other political parties, parliamentary committees, the Parliamentary Service, and civil society organisations. He will also guide party members on parliamentary procedures and ensure their regular participation in the House's business.
First Deputy Majority Whip: Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada
Year of entry into Parliament: 2017.
Qualification: Diploma in Stenography (Royal Academy of Accounting, Accra, 1983); Certificate in Radio and TV Presentation (GIJ, Accra, 2011).
Committee Membership (8th Parliament): Member of the Education, Gender and Children, and Selection Committees.
Role as First Deputy Majority Whip: She will assist Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor in his duties.
Second Deputy Majority Whip: Richard Acheampong, MP for Bia East
Year of entry into Parliament: 2013.
Qualification: BSc (Human Resource) from University College of Management Studies, Kumasi (2011); LLB from Mountcrest University College, Kanda-Accra (2016).
Committee Membership (8th Parliament): Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee; Member of Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committees.
Role as Second Deputy Majority Whip: He will support the Majority Chief Whip in delivering his duties.