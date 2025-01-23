Mahama Ayariga is majority leader as NDC announces new parliamentary leadership

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a new leadership for the majority caucus in the 9th Parliament. This reshuffle follows the appointment of several leaders from the party’s leadership bench to key ministerial positions by President John Mahama.

In a letter dated 23 January 2025 from the NDC’s secretariat, addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the party announced the selection of new leadership following consultations with the party’s hierarchy.

According to the letter read by Speaker Bagbin, the NDC’s new leadership includes Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central, who replaces Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (Finance Minister) as the Majority Leader.

The Deputy Majority Leader position will be occupied by Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, the MP for Cape Coast South, taking over from Kofi Armah Buah (Minister for Lands and Natural Resources).

Similarly, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, the MP for South Dayi, replaces Kwame Governs Agbodza (Minister for Roads and Highways) as the Majority Chief Whip. Additionally, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the MP for Ada, and Richard Acheampong, the MP for Bia East, will serve as the 1st and 2nd Deputy Whips, respectively.

Reflecting on his tenure in his final speech as Majority Leader, Dr Forson expressed gratitude to the MPs from both the majority and minority caucuses, as well as to the Speaker of Parliament. He described his time in office as successful, noting that his caucus held the government of former President Akufo-Addo accountable.