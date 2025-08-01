Environment minister raises alarm over Africa’s climate crisis, calls for urgent mitigation

The Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has raised the alarm over the growing threat of climate change in Africa, warning of severe ecological and agricultural impacts on livelihoods across the continent.

According to him, although Africa produces just 5% of global emissions, it consumes 4% of them, describing the situation as “unacceptable.” He cautioned that the continent faces serious threats to livelihoods, with the effects already being felt, citing recent tidal waves and floods along Ghana’s coastal communities as examples.

Speaking at the recent Eco Ambassadors Training Workshop in Accra, the minister stressed the urgent need for action to address the unfolding crisis. He stated:

We produce 5% of the global emission, and now we consume about 4%. That is just unacceptable. While Africa has contributed only about 2–3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains disproportionately vulnerable to the climate impact and that is just unacceptable.

He continued:

While Africa has contributed only about 2–3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains disproportionately vulnerable to the climate impact. Rising sea level threatens our coast. Floods and droughts ravage our communities with increasing frequencies.

Mr Muhammed made specific reference to recent devastations in Keta and other coastal communities in the Volta Region:

Biodiversity loss and deforestation are accelerating at an alarming rate here in Ghana and across the continent of Africa. These changes in real time are no longer a fluke, but a reality that affects us. From unpredictable rains that challenges our farmers to coastal erosion in Keta, to the encroachment of desert in the Sahel.

Highlighting the importance of youth-led solutions, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to taking tangible steps to tackle climate change. These include expanding environmental education in schools and universities, and supporting youth-led start-ups and enterprises in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, waste management, and nature-based solutions through grants, mentorship, and incubation.

Also contributing to the discussion, Nana Minta Asiedu Ampadu-Minta, Chief of Staff at the Green Africa Youth Organisation, underscored the importance of investing in youth-led climate action in Ghana and across Africa.