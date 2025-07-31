Breaking: Paul Adom-Otchere, 2 others detained by OSP

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has detained Ghanaian broadcast journalist and former Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the OSP on Wednesday, 31 July 2025, after Mr Adom-Otchere appeared before the office earlier in the day as part of ongoing investigations into an allegedly questionable contracts awarded during his tenure.

According to the statement, Paul Adom-Otchere and two other individuals were interviewed and formally charged. However, Mr Adom-Otchere has yet to meet his bail conditions.

He is required to present two landed properties (of unspecified value) registered in his name. He has informed the OSP that he does not own any landed property in Ghana. As a result, he remains in custody until the bail terms are fulfilled.

The two other individuals involved are Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive, Commercial Services at GACL, and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, Chief Executive Officer of Devnest Systems.

The OSP noted that Mr Adom-Otchere is under investigation in connection with a revenue assurance contract between GACL and a private firm reportedly owned by the proprietor of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML). The investigation is focused on possible procurement breaches, including the award of a sole-sourced contract to a company other than the one approved by the GACL Board.

Paul Adom-Otchere Denies Allegations

Speaking earlier on Metro TV, Mr Adom-Otchere denied the allegations and accused the OSP of witch-hunting.