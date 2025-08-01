Tottenham boss Thomas Frank praises Mohammed Kudus after Arsenal victory

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank was full of praise for Mohammed Kudus following their impressive pre-season win over Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Spurs secured a memorable victory over their north London rivals thanks to Pape Matar Sarr's brilliant strike from just past the halfway line, with the match taking place thousands of miles away in the Far East.

Kudus put in a solid shift during his 63 minutes on the pitch before being substituted for Brennan Johnson, catching the eye of his new manager with an all-round display.

Frank couldn't hide his delight with the 24-year-old Ghanaian's contribution after the final whistle, highlighting several aspects of his game that impressed. Frank said:

I thought he was excellent today - his hold-up play, composure on the ball, and ability to navigate tight spaces stood out. His one-on-one skills and chance creation were top class.

The Tottenham boss was particularly pleased with Kudus's work rate and commitment to helping the team in all phases of play. He said:

Beyond that, he put in a tremendous shift for the team. He's going to excite fans with his attacking flair while also contributing defensively.

Kudus looks to impress more

The Black Stars player will be keen to maintain this high standard when Spurs take on Newcastle United this Sunday, before completing their pre-season preparations with a clash against German giants Bayern Munich.

Kudus made the switch to Tottenham from West Ham earlier this month in a deal worth £55 million, making him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in history.

His early performances suggest he could be a key player for Spurs as they look to improve on last season's disappointing campaign and challenge for major honours.