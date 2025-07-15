Kudus is a fanfooler - Ghanaians react to his fun exchange with Tottenham doctor

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus secured a dream move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham last week after Spurs and the Hammers agreed a £55 million deal.

The deal was finalised on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and the 24-year-old underwent medicals the following day, after being announced as a new Spurs player.

Kudus signed a six-year contract that runs until 2031. Spurs introduced him with a special 42-second video featuring a special rendition of Stonebwoy's popular song “Overlord.”

That video got social media buzzing as the bromance between the two Ghanaian superstars deepened. Since then, Kudus has been the talk of the town for all the good reasons with fans hoping he’ll find his true level on the other side of London.

However, just when everyone thought the excitement and euphoria surrounding the Black Star player had faded out. A new video has surfaced showing when he was undergoing his medicals at his new club.

Kudus' viral exchange with Tottenham doctor

The 13-second video shared on X (formerly Twitter) and sighted by Pulse Ghana, shows Kudus on a hospital bed while a doctor examines his heart. The Spurs doctor tells the Ghanaian to relax as he checks his heartbeat with a stethoscope.

He calmly requests:

Just going to listen to your heart, ok?

And then Kudus jokingly responds:

You’ll find Spurs there.

This fun exchange has left Tottenham fans buzzing with excitement. Some who reacted have instantly become endeared to him the more.

Ghanaians react on social media

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians who also reacted to the video have called Kudus’ action the act of fanfooling. Fanfooling is a casual Ghanaian slang loosely meaning insincerity, exaggeration, fake hype, or false enthusiasm, depending on the context it’s used.

One user recognised how Ghanaians subconsciously do this and commented:

Ghanaians are genetically wired to be fanfoolers.

Another said:

Fanfooling is part of our culture.

Others also followed by commenting:

Ghanaians get paid and just say anything.

Fanfooling is an art, learn it and use it always.

We really master the art of fanfooling.