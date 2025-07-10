Mohammed Kudus set for £55M Tottenham move, Dr Bawumia reacts with joy

Ghanaian star midfielder Mohammed Kudus is set for a sensational move to Tottenham Hotspur, and the news has thrilled Ghana’s former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The West Ham United talisman is expected to undergo his medical on Thursday, July 10, 2025, ahead of a blockbuster £55 million transfer to the North London side.

Dr Bawumia, a long-time Tottenham Hotspur fan and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), took to social media to express his excitement, posting:

I am excited to see our Ghanaian starboy make this move to my @SpursOfficial. All the best in your medical @KudusMohammedGH.

Kudus Set for Big-Money Move to North London

At just 24 years old, Kudus is on the verge of sealing one of the biggest transfers involving a Ghanaian footballer. Tottenham and West Ham have reportedly agreed on a £55 million deal, with personal terms also finalised.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Kudus will sign a six-year contract, making him one of Spurs' marquee signings ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

He is expected to join a formidable attacking lineup including Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, and rising star Mathys Tel—giving manager Ange Postecoglou more attacking options than ever before.

Kudus’ Premier League Impact: A Dribbling Dynamo

Since joining the Premier League from Ajax Amsterdam, Mohammed Kudus has dazzled fans and analysts alike. Over the past two seasons, he has led the league in completed dribbles (216), a testament to his electrifying footwork and playmaking abilities.

Even as West Ham finished a disappointing 14th last season, Kudus remained a standout performer, drawing interest from top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, before Spurs sealed the deal.

What This Move Means for Ghanaian Football

Kudus’ high-profile transfer is not just a personal milestone—it’s a win for Ghanaian football on the global stage. As one of the most technically gifted African midfielders in Europe today, his move to Tottenham signals growing confidence in African talent in top-tier European leagues.