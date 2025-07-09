Kudus is more talented than Saka - Sannie Daara claims | stats comparison & verdict

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has sparked debate by declaring that Mohammed Kudus is more talented than Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

In an appearance on Sports Station on TV3, Daara confidently stated that Kudus, currently at West Ham United, is capable of walking into the starting XI of any top club in Europe.

There’s no club Mohammed Kudus will join and sit on the bench. He’s more talented than Bukayo Saka.

Daara said.

Mohammed Kudus vs Bukayo Saka: The Numbers (2023–2025)

Between 2023 and 2025, Mohammed Kudus and Bukayo Saka have stood out as two of the most dynamic attackers in the Premier League.

However, a closer look at their numbers reveals different levels of impact. Kudus, playing for West Ham United, registered 13 goals and 9 assists in approximately 65 Premier League appearances, averaging 0.39 goal contributions.

In contrast, Saka tallied 22 goals and 18 assists in about 60 league appearances, with an impressive 0.83 goal contributions per 90 minutes—more than double Kudus’ output.

Creativity & Finishing

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal against Brighton

Saka shines as a creative force. His 3.11 key passes per 90 minutes demonstrate elite playmaking, consistently unlocking defences.

Kudus, while slightly behind in pure chance creation, is no slouch; he brings flair and unpredictability, particularly from outside the box.

However, Saka’s clinical finishing and ability to deliver in big matches, such as Champions League and title-deciding Premier League fixtures, give him a notable edge.

Dribbling & Versatility

Kudus’ biggest strength lies in his dribbling and versatility. Averaging 2.8 successful dribbles per 90 minutes, the Ghanaian is one of the most direct and skilful players in the league.

He can operate as a winger, attacking midfielder, or even false nine, often carrying West Ham’s attack on his own.

Saka, while more structured in his role on Arsenal’s right wing, offers excellent ball control and technical quality, though with a lower dribble rate of about 1.7.

Defensive Contribution

In terms of work rate off the ball, Kudus holds a slight edge. He records about 1.7 tackles, showcasing his ability to press and defend from the front.

Saka, while not as active defensively, still contributes with 1.47 tackles per 90, especially within Arsenal’s high-pressing system.

Who’s the Better Player?

Talent vs. Output: Kudus dazzles with flair, creativity, and technical brilliance.

His ability to take on defenders and score stunning goals gives him an edge in terms of raw talent—supporting Daara’s claim.

However, Saka's consistency, productivity, and leadership in a title-challenging team make him the more effective and influential player currently.

Team Dynamics: Kudus has operated in a transitional West Ham side, finishing 14th in 2024–25, while Saka has thrived in Arsenal’s high-performance system, regularly competing for the Premier League title and in Europe.

Kudus’ Transfer Outlook

The 24-year-old Ghanaian is currently valued at £85 million for Premier League clubs, with European clubs needing to trigger a reported £80 million release clause.

Saudi Arabian interest could push his valuation to as high as £120 million.

Kudus is reportedly keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who are eyeing Champions League qualification, but West Ham recently rejected a £50 million bid from Spurs.

Final Verdict

While Sannie Daara’s claim that Mohammed Kudus is more gifted than Bukayo Saka may hold true in terms of raw, natural ability and individual flair, the numbers firmly favour Saka.