Komfo Anokye doctor dies from heart attack as hospital lacks cath lab

A tragic incident at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has reignited concerns over Ghana’s inadequate medical infrastructure after a senior emergency physician, Dr Kwame Adu Ofori, died from a heart attack due to the facility’s lack of a catheterisation laboratory, an essential unit for treating blocked heart vessels during cardiac emergencies.

Despite the immediate response of his colleagues, Dr Ofori could not be saved due to the absence of a catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) at the facility.

The lack of this critical unit prevented doctors from conducting a minimally invasive procedure to treat an obstruction in one of the heart's major blood vessels—an intervention that could have potentially saved his life.

The emergency team at KATH managed to stabilise Dr Ofori and initiated a military airlift to Accra, home to Ghana’s only functioning Cath Lab.

Tragically, he passed away en route, highlighting the severe limitations in Ghana’s public health infrastructure, particularly in cardiac care outside the capital.

After the doctors stabilised him, we arranged for a military airlift to transport him immediately to Accra for him to be properly attended to. We arranged a team of doctors and special care nurses for him. They were in touch when they got to Accra, but he unfortunately died on their way to the hospital.

Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo, CEO of KATH

Dr Ofori was widely respected at KATH for his work with critically ill patients in the emergency unit. His death has left staff devastated and deeply concerned about the state of healthcare delivery in one of Ghana’s top referral hospitals.

The hospital lacks a dedicated facility to perform cardiac catheterisation, a procedure where a thin tube is guided through a blood vessel to the heart for diagnosis and treatment—often used in cases of heart attacks. Without this, emergency interventions for cardiac arrest are nearly impossible.

KATH, which has been in existence for over 67 years, serves as the main tertiary healthcare facility for the Ashanti Region and northern Ghana, yet continues to operate without a Cath Lab.

The situation is not unique to Kumasi; many regional hospitals across Ghana face similar deficits in life-saving infrastructure.

When a delegation from the Bank of Ghana visited us, I made a plea to them to help us construct a cath lab. They’ve asked that we submit a proposal to be sent to the governor.

In addition to the lack of a Cath Lab, other critical infrastructure at KATH is in poor condition. The hospital’s sterilisation is defunct, further limiting its ability to provide safe and effective care.

The sterilisation facility at the hospital is also defunct. We need a comprehensive retooling of the hospital.

Health professionals at KATH are calling for an urgent retooling of the facility to avert further avoidable deaths. They believe the construction of a cath lab is not only overdue but critical for the future of emergency healthcare in the region.