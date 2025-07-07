Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani has commended his players for their spirited performance in the 2025 President’s Cup clash against bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in the highly anticipated encounter, clinching the 2025 President’s Cup title with a hard-fought win.

Hearts of Oak drew first blood in the 23rd minute when Hamza Issah capitalised on a goalkeeping error by Kotoko’s Mohammed Camara.

MUST READ: Asante Kotoko stage comeback against Hearts of Oak to win 2025 President Cup

However, Kotoko turned the tide in the second half, equalising through an own goal by Konadu Yiadom in the 51st minute, followed immediately by a decisive strike from Kwame Opoku.

Despite late attempts by Hearts to claw back into the game, including a disallowed goal and a missed penalty, Kotoko held on to lift the coveted trophy.

In a post-match interview, coach Didi Dramani praised his players for showing tactical discipline and resilience throughout the game.

It’s part of the industry. At a time we were controlling, we lost a key player [Osei Asibey]. They took a chance, and so we have to acknowledge that. We are in a progressive process.

The experienced tactician noted that while the loss was painful, it also provided key insights for future improvements.

He highlighted the positive aspects of Hearts’ performance, especially their composure under pressure and adherence to game plans.

READ MORE: 20 richest black billionaires in the world in 2025

I’m very impressed with the composition and execution. There is a lot we have done, but there is a lot we have to put in. I believe we will get there with some adjustments. We love the fans so much. We want to see more of this

Coach Didi Dramani said.