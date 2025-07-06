Asante Kotoko stage comeback against Hearts of Oak to win 2025 President Cup

Asante Kotoko clinched the 2025 President’s Cup title with a 2-1 victory over rivals Hearts of Oak in a thrilling encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match began with both teams displaying strong intent.

Hearts of Oak, known as the Phobians, created an early chance when Osei Asibey’s long pass found Hamza Issah, but Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Camara thwarted the move.

Kotoko responded swiftly, with Lord Amoah delivering a precise cross to Albert Amoah, only for the latter to be flagged offside.

MUST READ: 20 richest black billionaires in the world in 2025

In the 12th minute, Kwame Opoku nearly capitalised on a defensive error by Konadu Yiadom but shot wide.

Hearts of Oak’s high pressing yielded a free kick and two corners around the 20th minute, though they failed to convert.

Their persistence paid off in the 23rd minute when Hamza Issah pounced on a mistake by Camara to score from close range.

Near the end of the first half, Albert Amoah nearly equalised for Kotoko, but his effort was heroically blocked by Kelvin Osei Asibey.

READ ALSO: 10 largest military bases in the world

The second half saw Hearts of Oak maintain their momentum, with Hussein Mohammed and Hamza Issah firing shots wide.

Kotoko’s Emmanuel Antwi struck the crossbar with a well-taken free kick in the 50th minute, and Albert Amoah missed the follow-up.

However, Kotoko’s fortunes turned in the 51st minute when Peter Acquah Amidu’s cross led to an own goal by Konadu Yiadom, levelling the score.

Just a minute later, Kwame Opoku struck to give Kotoko a 2-1 lead. Hearts of Oak fought back, with Raphael Amponsah setting up Hamza Issah in the 65th minute, only for Zackaria Fuseini’s crucial clearance to preserve Kotoko’s advantage.

Despite a late flurry from Hearts, including a disallowed goal in the 76th minute and a saved penalty by Emmanuel Amankwah in the 81st minute after a handball by Zackaria, Kotoko held firm.