15 years is too much; she can die there - Bukom Banku begs Mahama to free Agradaa

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has publicly appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the case of Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, also known as Nana Agradaa, who was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for defrauding her followers.

Nana Agradaa, a controversial figure who transitioned from a traditional priestess to an evangelist, was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, for defrauding multiple individuals under false pretences.

The court found her guilty and imposed a 15-year custodial sentence, a decision that has sparked a wave of public discussion.

While acknowledging the seriousness of Agradaa’s offences, Bukom Banku expressed deep sorrow over the length of the sentence and pleaded for clemency from Mahama, urging him to consider a pardon.

I am deeply saddened by Agradaa's situation. John Mahama, please, if she has done something wrong, find it in your heart to forgive her. Fifteen years in jail is too painful for me to bear

Despite his call for mercy, Banku did not excuse Agradaa’s repeated wrongdoings. He criticised her for her pattern of criminal behaviour and her tendency to publicly display her misconduct.

Agradaa, you are always getting into trouble. A beautiful woman like you, yet you keep taking people's money and hiring macho men to intimidate them. You even come on social media and brag about how wicked and dangerous you are

He added.

The verdict has been widely praised across Ghana as a bold stance against fraud and exploitation. Many citizens have lauded the sentence as a necessary deterrent against similar fraudulent religious activities.

However, Bukom Banku believes the excitement surrounding the sentence is misplaced, suggesting that the severity of the punishment could be fatal for Agradaa.

If she were your mother or father, you'd be pained too. So, Mahama, as the father of the nation, I'm begging you, please look into her matter for me, or else she can die there

He pleaded.

Meanwhile, Agradaa's jail term will not affect the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed against her by gospel musician Empress Gifty.