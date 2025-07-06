V/R: 25-year-old man jailed 19 years for attacking pregnant woman

A 25-year-old man, Paul Avortide, popularly known as Tinted, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison with hard labour for robbery following an incident that occurred on May 21, 2025, at Tsikpota, near New Housing in Ho, Volta Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the robbery took place at approximately 4:00 a.m. when the convict, wielding a machete, attacked a pregnant Nigerian woman, Ogechi Chidiebere, as she made her way to the Ho Municipal Hospital for antenatal care.

Avortide stole GH¢3,000 in cash and a Tecno Spark 30c smartphone, valued at GH¢2,500.

Subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Harmony Nbonu, aged 23, also known as Arab Money.

He was apprehended on June 19, 2025, at the Ho Main market in possession of the stolen phone. During interrogation, Nbonu admitted to purchasing the device from Avortide for GH¢850.

With Nbonu’s cooperation, police intelligence tracked Avortide to Matse, a suburb of Ho, where he was arrested while attempting to flee the area.

Both suspects were arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court on July 1, 2025, presided over by His Honour Osman Abdul Hakeem, Esq.

During proceedings, Avortide pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and was convicted based on his plea.

He was immediately handed a 19-year custodial sentence with hard labour.

His alleged accomplice, Harmony Nbonu, who was charged with dishonestly receiving, was acquitted and discharged by the court due to insufficient evidence of direct involvement in the crime.

Avortide has since been transferred to the Ho Regional Prisons to begin serving his sentence.