NPP heads to court to block EC’s Ablekuma North rerun in 19 polling stations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its intention to take legal action to halt the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency.

This follows the EC’s announcement that a rerun will take place due to disputes surrounding the authenticity of the December 7, 2024, general election results.

Background to the Dispute

On December 10, 2024, the EC declared Ewurabena Aubynn, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, as MP-elect for Ablekuma North after results from 219 out of 281 polling stations had been collated.

This declaration followed a tense standoff at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre.

Aubynn reportedly defeated Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, the NPP candidate and former Member of Parliament, who currently serves as Deputy Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority.

Timeline of Events

The vote collation for the constituency resumed on January 8, 2025, but was suspended due to incomplete results from three polling stations. After months of political deadlock and no parliamentary representation for Ablekuma North, the EC announced a rerun scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025, in 19 polling stations.

EC’s Justification and Security Measures

In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the EC justified its decision, citing irregularities linked to the use of scanned pink sheets submitted by the NPP. The Commission stated that confirmations by presiding officers for 18 of these polling stations were found to be problematic.

To ensure a peaceful process, the EC has also confirmed that security arrangements, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, will be in place on the day of the rerun.

NPP's Response and Legal Action

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on July 3, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong rejected the EC's decision and announced the party’s plan to challenge the directive in court.

The NDC knows that they lost the election. We in the NPP shall stop at nothing in our quest to ensure that the power that has been respected and upheld by the democratic rights and sovereign will of the people of Ablekuma North, as expressed by them on December 7, 2024, is upheld.

Therefore, we have caused our legal directorate to challenge the directive in court. We shall file in court and challenge the whimsical, capricious directive by the EC

Internal Disputes and Accusations of Bias

Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, also rejected the EC’s justification for the rerun, stating that there was no agreement between the party and the Commission regarding a rerun in any polling stations within Ablekuma North.

He maintained that the party is unaware of any such planned election and described the EC’s decision as unilateral and lacking consensus.

Akua Afriyie’s Position

NPP’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Akua Afriyie, has also voiced strong opposition to the EC’s ruling. She questioned the basis for a rerun when only three polling stations were outstanding and collation had been nearly completed.

As the July 11 rerun date approaches, the political tension in Ablekuma North continues to rise.