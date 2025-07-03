Liverpool FC star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain at age 28

In a devastating blow to the football world, Liverpool FC and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has tragically passed away at the age of 28 following a fatal car accident in Zamora, Spain, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The accident, which occurred on the A-52 motorway near Palacios de Sanabria, also claimed the life of Jota’s brother, André Jota, a 26-year-old professional footballer.

The news has sent shockwaves through the global football community, with tributes pouring in for the beloved striker.

Details of the Tragic Incident

According to reports from Spanish sports newspaper Marca and Spanish state-owned TV station TVE, the fatal crash took place at kilometre 65 of the A-52 in the province of Zamora, close to the Portuguese border. kilometre

Emergency services in the Castilla y León region confirmed that the vehicle, carrying Diogo and André Jota, veered off the road and caught fire.

The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received multiple calls about the accident, prompting a swift response from the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Centre.

A Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Centre were dispatched, but both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Rising Star’s Legacy

Born in Porto, Portugal, in 1996, Diogo Jota rose to prominence as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic forwards.

After starting his career at Paços de Ferreira, Jota moved to Atlético Madrid in 2016 before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017, where he made his mark in the English top flight.

His transfer to Liverpool FC in September 2020 proved to be a defining moment, as he became a key figure under managers Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Jota’s clinical finishing and versatility helped Liverpool secure the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Nations League titles during his tenure.

He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds, with nine goals in the 2024/25 season despite injury setbacks.

Jota’s contributions extended to the international stage, where he represented Portugal with distinction, most recently contributing as a substitute in their UEFA Nations League victory in June 2025.

His bravery, work rate, and ability to deliver in clutch moments earned him admiration from fans and peers alike.

Personal Life and Recent Joy

The tragedy comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in a heartfelt ceremony in Porto.