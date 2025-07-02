Young corporate worker breaks down mentally, considers quitting 3K job in Accra [Video]

A young corporate employee in Accra has suffered a mental breakdown and is contemplating leaving his job, citing severe financial hardship despite earning a monthly net salary of GH¢3,000.

His emotional testimony, shared in a viral video, has sparked widespread discussion about working conditions and compensation adequacy in Ghana's corporate environment.

In the emotionally charged video circulating online, the visibly distressed professional reflected on the psychological toll of his corporate work and the overwhelming stress he endures just to make a living.

Despite working diligently in his position, he expressed deep frustration about his deteriorating well-being and questioned the sustainability of his current employment situation.

The young man's candid revelation about his mental health struggles has resonated with many viewers, highlighting a growing crisis among Ghana's working youth who find themselves trapped between career aspirations and harsh economic realities.

The employee was forthright in his description of workplace conditions, asserting that "workers are being treated as slaves" and receiving inadequate compensation at the end of each month.

His critique extends beyond individual grievances to encompass what he sees as systemic issues within Ghana's corporate culture.

He pointed to the entrenched culture of dependency that many Ghanaians find difficult to escape, where the traditional "Yes, sir, master" mentality has become the norm for workplace survival.

This hierarchical dynamic, according to his account, leaves employees with little bargaining power despite demanding work conditions.

The young man highlighted his inability to afford basic necessities despite being employed full-time in Accra's corporate sector.

He specifically cited his unsuccessful three-month savings attempt to purchase a wardrobe, illustrating the broader challenge of making ends meet on his current salary.

I've been saving towards a wardrobe for three months, and still I'm not able to get it. My net salary is GH¢3,000, but I'm not able to afford it.

He stated in the video, emphasising the gap between his earnings and living expenses in the capital city.

The employee highlighted a common challenge faced by workers in Accra: the significant portion of income consumed by transportation costs.

Most jobs in the capital require some form of daily commuting, and he revealed that the majority of his salary goes toward transportation and food expenses, leaving little for other necessities or savings.

This transportation burden represents a hidden cost of employment that significantly reduces take-home income, particularly affecting entry-level and mid-level corporate workers who cannot afford to live close to their workplaces.

Adding to his distress, the young professional disclosed his inability to provide financial support to his parents despite being employed.

I have been working for some time, but I can't send money to my parents

He stated, revealing the emotional weight of failing to meet familial expectations and responsibilities.

This admission touches on the broader social pressure faced by young Ghanaians who are expected to contribute to their families' welfare once employed, regardless of their own financial constraints.

Despite his overwhelming challenges and consideration of leaving his corporate job, the young man concluded his video with an encouraging message.

He advised viewers that anyone with dreams should pursue them, demonstrating resilience even in the face of personal crisis.