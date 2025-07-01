President Cup: Kumasi Mayor promises Kotoko $200 for every goal scored against Hearts

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive Officer Richard Ofori Agyemang has ignited excitement for the 2025 President’s Cup by promising Asante Kotoko players a thrilling $200 cash bonus for every goal they score against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, with a hefty $1,000 payout if they net five goals.

The fierce rivals will face off on Sunday, July 6, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Ghana President John Dramani Mahama in attendance.

On Monday, June 30, Agyemang, joined by Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene, visited Kotoko’s training grounds to inspire the team.

During the visit, the Kumasi mayor announced a cash incentive, stating,

We want you to give us five goals. Every goal you score, you will earn $200. We will bring the money to the stadium. If you can score the five goals, you will earn $1,000. So, on Sunday, just make sure you beat Hearts of Oak for us.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has urged Asante Kotoko to beat their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the highly anticipated President's Cup this weekend.

He assured the Porcupine Warriors of his full support ahead of Sunday and is very optimistic they will take down their eternal rivals come Sunday.

On the matchday, we will help with supporter mobilisation for the 2025 President’s Cup. We will provide you with all the assistance needed so that you can honour us. We believe in you, and we know you will deliver for us.

We are encouraging you; it’s all about teamwork. I’m glad the new players are here so that you can work together. We are confident that, God willing, on Sunday, you will get the win for Asanteman,” Dr Frank Amoakohene told the team.