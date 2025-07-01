Boxing: Ex-GBA boss Neequaye slams sports minister, NSA boss – demands resignation

On June 30, 2025, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the immediate past President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), delivered a scathing critique of Sports Minister Kofi Adams and National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah during a press conference in Accra.

In a fiery address, Neequaye demanded their resignations, accusing them of political interference and lack of transparency in the administration of Ghana boxing.

The outspoken former GBA leader’s remarks come just days after his resignation from the presidency on June 25, 2025, and ahead of the GBA’s elective congress scheduled for July 12, 2025.

Political Interference and Resignation Neequaye cited political interference as a primary reason for stepping down from his role, emphasising that sports, particularly boxing, should remain free from political influence.

His resignation was also influenced by his respect for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), though he expressed frustration with the Sports Ministry’s actions.

In his press conference, Neequaye accused the sports minister of withholding critical information regarding the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun in Ghana, stating:

After the [sports] minister had this report on the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun in Ghana, he was supposed to give the GBA a report; why is he hiding it?

He further challenged the minister’s transparency:

He is supposed to give the Nigeria Boxing Control a copy; why is he hiding the report? He is supposed to give the report to the media; why are you the only one having the report and saying you are going to do a reform?

Direct Call for Accountability

Neequaye’s criticism extended to both Kofi Adams and Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, whom he accused of undermining the GBA’s autonomy.

In a bold statement, he declared:

What are you people hiding at the Ministry? The boxing family is bigger than you, the minister, and you, Yaw Ampofo.

He – Kofi Adams – and the National Sports Authority [Boss], they know what they have done. If they are honourable men, by this time, they should be resigning.

His remarks underscore a deep rift between the GBA and the sports ministry, highlighting concerns about governance and accountability in Ghana’s sports sector.

The death of Gabriel Oluwasegun has been a focal point of contention, with Neequaye and the GBA demanding clarity on the incident.

The former president’s accusations suggest a lack of cooperation from the Sports Ministry and NSA, which he believes has hindered the GBA’s ability to operate effectively.

Neequaye’s tenure as GBA President was marked by significant reforms, including the introduction of national titles, a boxing league, and health insurance for boxers.