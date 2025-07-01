Kudus donates books, sports kits to Nima Basic 1, urges students to prioritise education

On Monday, June 30, 2025, Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus returned to his roots at Nima Basic 1 in Accra, donating books and football kits to students as part of his #KudusDream initiative.

The West Ham United midfielder, supported by global footwear brand Skechers, aimed to inspire young learners through the power of education and sport during the event, titled “Kudus Mohammed School Homecoming Visitation”.

The visit was met with enthusiastic cheers from students and teachers at the school where Kudus began his educational journey.

His donation reflects a commitment to giving back to the community that shaped him, emphasising the importance of balancing academics with personal passions.

This is where everything started for me

Kudus said.

Coming back here isn’t just about giving but also a reminder to these kids that it’s possible. I was once one of them.

Reflecting on his journey from the classrooms of Nima Basic 1 to becoming an international footballer, Kudus shared how his early education laid the foundation for his success.

I’m just here to shed a little light on my story and how I got to where I am today. I started mostly like all of you studying in the school here. But at the same time, I had a passion for football, just like most of you.

Kudus underscored the critical role of education, even in professional sports, highlighting its impact on practical skills like understanding contracts and communicating effectively.

In the football world, you need your basic education, and you need to take your education very seriously. As a footballer, you need to understand how to read your contracts, speak in interviews, talk to people and engage.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Kudus described the donation as a heartfelt gesture to honour the community that supported his growth.

It’s just a little gesture to show my appreciation for all the support and the education I’ve been through to get to this point.

In his closing remarks, Kudus urged the students to prioritise their studies, regardless of their future aspirations, emphasising education as the cornerstone of success.

I’m just here to encourage you all to take your education very seriously. Because whatever job you want to do, I think the basic fundamental of it is education. I just want to tell you guys I love you all and thank you for the reception.

Impact of the #KudusDream Initiative