Al Hilal beat Manchester City in Club World Cup thriller to set-up Fluminense clash

Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal delivered a stunning upset by eliminating Manchester City from the FIFA Club World Cup with a dramatic 4-3 victory in the Round of 16.

The Premier League holders started brightly and took an early lead in the 9th minute thanks to Bernardo Silva, who finished off a well-worked move involving Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, City were repeatedly denied by Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who produced several key saves to keep his side in the contest.

Simone Inzaghi’s Al Hilal, however, gradually grew into the game.

Their pace on the counterattack and clever runs behind City’s high defensive line began to cause problems, even though their finishing lacked precision in the first half.

The second half told a different story. Marcos Leonardo headed home the equaliser shortly after the restart, before Brazilian winger Malcom capitalised on a defensive lapse to put Al Hilal 2-1 ahead.

Manchester City responded quickly as Erling Haaland capitalised on a poor clearance from Kalidou Koulibaly to bring the score level at 2-2.

The match progressed into extra time, where Koulibaly made amends by putting Al Hilal ahead again.

But City struck back almost immediately, with Phil Foden converting from a tight angle after a brilliant lofted assist from substitute Rayan Cherki.

In a nail-biting finale, Leonardo sealed the victory for Al Hilal, heading in from close range after Ederson parried the initial shot.

The result sent shockwaves across the football world, exposing defensive vulnerabilities in Pep Guardiola’s side that have lingered throughout their turbulent 2024/25 season.

This unexpected exit from the Club World Cup is a major blow for Manchester City, reigniting concerns over their consistency and defensive solidity.

For Guardiola, the defeat serves as a clear warning sign with the next campaign on the horizon.

Meanwhile, for Simone Inzaghi, the win marks a perfect start to his tenure at Al Hilal.