'We can beat anyone' - Harry Kane warns ahead of Bayern's clash with PSG

Harry Kane has expressed strong belief in Bayern Munich’s ability to triumph over any opponent following their 4-2 victory over Flamengo in the Club World Cup Round of 16 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The win secured a quarter-final matchup against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane led the charge with two goals, while an own goal from Flamengo’s Erick Pulgar and a long-range strike from Leon Goretzka sealed the German side’s commanding performance.

Bayern asserted dominance early, capitalising on a Kimmich corner that forced Pulgar to inadvertently head into his own net within the first 10 minutes.

Kane quickly doubled the lead, exploiting a Flamengo error in their defensive half.

Flamengo fought back with a powerful volley from Gerson, narrowing the score to 2-1.

However, Goretzka restored Bayern’s two-goal cushion, latching onto a poor clearance from Luiz Araújo to fire into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Flamengo earned a penalty after Michael Olise’s handball, which Jorginho converted, but Bayern’s resilience shone through.

Kimmich’s precise pass set up Kane for his second goal, a curling effort into the bottom corner, securing the 4-2 win.

Reflecting on the upcoming PSG challenge, Kane told DAZN,

It’s going to be another tough game. PSG have had an amazing season. We played them earlier in the year, and we came out on top. We have to try and use that energy, that feeling, in this game.

We know it will be difficult. But look, we feel like we can beat anyone when we’re at our level. We’ve shown it in the tournament so far. It’s going to be another tough game. We’re going to have to recover well and get ready for it.