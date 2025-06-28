Sam George meets TikTok team, demands fair pay for Ghanaian creators

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has urged TikTok to ensure equitable compensation for local content creators while strengthening child safety measures on the platform.

The discussions took place during a high-level meeting with a TikTok delegation at the ministry headquarters on June 26, 2025.

The TikTok team, headed by Tokunbo Ibrahim, Government Relations and Public Policy Lead for West Africa, engaged in comprehensive talks covering platform safety protocols, digital innovation partnerships, and content moderation frameworks.

The meeting underscored Ghana's commitment to fostering a secure digital environment while maximising economic opportunities for local creators.

Minister George emphasised the critical importance of protecting minors from inappropriate online material during the discussions.

Online safety for children is non-negotiable. We must ensure platforms like TikTok remain safe spaces not only for entertainment but also for learning and empowerment.

The minister advocated for enhanced age verification systems, improved content filtering mechanisms, and stronger protective measures to prevent minors from accessing harmful material.

TikTok's Ibrahim presented the company's recent safety enhancements, highlighting the introduction of a specialised STEM content feed designed to provide educational material in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for young users.

She reinforced TikTok's dedication to user protection and ongoing partnership with Ghana's Cyber Security Authority.

Given your leadership in digital inclusion and youth empowerment, we are excited to work with you to grow the digital economy

The minister expressed appreciation for the STEM initiative and recommended integrating it with Ghana's One Million Coders Programme to advance digital literacy nationwide.

He further proposed organising specialised training workshops for bloggers and content creators to maximise the economic benefits of digital content production.