'Put Certificate Aside and Face the World' – University Graduate-Turned-Manhole Digger Advises

A Ghanaian man has shared his experience of resorting to manually digging manholes to make ends meet, despite having graduated from the University of Education, Winneba, two years ago.

Speaking to the media, he revealed the harsh reality that awaited him after school. “As I’m here, I am also a graduate. When you come out, there’s nothing like certificate or first-class degree — it’s all about what you can do,” he said.

He urged current and prospective students to adjust their expectations about life after school, cautioning that the transition from academia to the job market is not as straightforward as many believe.

“My colleagues — those who have finished, those who have started, and those who are starting university — put it at the back of your mind that it’s not as you think because schooling is like a marketplace; it depends on who purchases your goods,” he added.

His story reflects a wider challenge in Ghana, where unemployment rates remain stubbornly high, particularly among the youth. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the national unemployment rate was estimated at over 14% in 2024, with youth unemployment exceeding 25%. This has left many young graduates either underemployed or working in fields unrelated to their qualifications.

Labour experts have pointed to limited job creation, a mismatch between academic training and market demands, and the country’s economic challenges as key factors driving the crisis. In the absence of stable employment opportunities, many graduates are turning to manual labour, small-scale trading, or entrepreneurship to survive.

The young man’s account serves as both a cautionary tale and a call for urgent reforms to address graduate unemployment in Ghana — a challenge that continues to impact livelihoods and hinder economic growth.