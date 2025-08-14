Pulse logo
Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale's lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)

14 August 2025 at 12:31
Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale as a ‘big mouth’ and ‘settings man’ {VIDEO}
Stonebwoy jabs Shatta Wale as a 'big mouth' and 'settings man' {VIDEO}

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has broken his silence on the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) seizure of colleague musician Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus, suggesting the incident was an inevitable outcome.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Therapy hitmaker noted that the entertainment industry is rife with image-building and hype, where not everything presented to the public reflects reality.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini

Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)
READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 without knowing it was stolen

He said:

When you follow the news properly, you understand before the truth comes out. From where I stand, I made some revelations already before things started unfolding. I'm a fan of music and musicians too, but fortunately, I’m also an insider

Stonebwoy hinted that some artistes engage in what he called “settings,” presenting a lifestyle that is not entirely genuine.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, former senior NSB officer, confirmed to be on EOCO's radar

He explained:

When they say a man is a ‘settings man,’ it means he loves to set up things – like packaging – but it’s not the real situation. We know the industry. It’s not everybody who can really have it or afford it, but believe you me, many people want to flash it

READ MORE: Shatta Wale says he lost a $2 million deal after FBI-backed Lamborghini seizure

Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)

The BET Award winner was cautious not to make direct accusations but suggested that certain patterns and backgrounds in such situations were telling.

READ MORE: Is Daddy Lumba a legend? Everything to know about being a legend

He added:

If some of the things I know were known by other people, they wouldn’t sleep. They wouldn’t shut up because it could be used as a weapon to destroy people. But me, I don’t cross people – I do my own thing and let others do theirs.

READ MORE: 'Reckless' truck driver nearly crashes into Lil Win’s car during overtaking

Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working in collaboration with the FBI, confiscated the luxury vehicle on 5 August. In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the seizure was carried out at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice. According to the agency, the Lamborghini had been identified as an asset obtained through fraudulent means.

READ MORE: Mr Eazi: From Banku music to high-value businesses - Inside the empire of 'Africa’s Jay-Z'

The vehicle is part of a portfolio of assets listed in a U.S. court ruling that sentenced Richard Amuah to 64 months in prison and ordered him to pay over $4 million in restitution to victims of his scheme.

