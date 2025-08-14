Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has broken his silence on the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) seizure of colleague musician Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus, suggesting the incident was an inevitable outcome.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Therapy hitmaker noted that the entertainment industry is rife with image-building and hype, where not everything presented to the public reflects reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said:

When you follow the news properly, you understand before the truth comes out. From where I stand, I made some revelations already before things started unfolding. I'm a fan of music and musicians too, but fortunately, I’m also an insider

Stonebwoy hinted that some artistes engage in what he called “settings,” presenting a lifestyle that is not entirely genuine.

He explained:

ADVERTISEMENT

When they say a man is a ‘settings man,’ it means he loves to set up things – like packaging – but it’s not the real situation. We know the industry. It’s not everybody who can really have it or afford it, but believe you me, many people want to flash it

The BET Award winner was cautious not to make direct accusations but suggested that certain patterns and backgrounds in such situations were telling.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added:

If some of the things I know were known by other people, they wouldn’t sleep. They wouldn’t shut up because it could be used as a weapon to destroy people. But me, I don’t cross people – I do my own thing and let others do theirs.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working in collaboration with the FBI, confiscated the luxury vehicle on 5 August. In an official statement, EOCO confirmed that the seizure was carried out at the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice. According to the agency, the Lamborghini had been identified as an asset obtained through fraudulent means.

ADVERTISEMENT