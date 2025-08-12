'Reckless' truck driver nearly crashes into Lil Win’s car during overtaking

A truck loaded with sacks of onions nearly collided with Kumawood actor Lil Win on the Sunyani road, with chilling details from the scene now emerging.
In a trending video recounting the incident, the actor angrily claimed that the truck driver had “intentionally” attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, which almost caused a serious accident.
On his trip to Sunyani, the award-winning Ghanaian movie producer was driving his GH¢1.2 million 2024 RAM 1500 TRX, decorated with promotional stickers for his latest film about the President of the Transition of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré.
Confronting the truck driver, Lil Win urged him to “throw away that mentality of wanting to claim people’s lives through reckless driving.” Dressed in the Burkinabé military attire featured in his newly released film, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero, the actor warned the driver that he would “die in vain” if he did not change his ways.
The video, posted online, shows the truck driver kneeling and pleading for forgiveness while officers from the Ghana Police Service attempted to calm Lil Win’s anger.
In the comments section, many netizens recalled the tragic accident on 25 May 2024 in Kumasi that claimed the life of a three-year-old child.
Social media reactions to the incident were mixed, with some netizens questioning Lil Win’s moral authority to speak on reckless driving.
User kwasifosu commented: “It’s funny how he is able to have the locus to talk about something he was a culprit of about a year ago. Very funny.”
Similarly, smartpees.31 asked: “Is he the right person to talk about careless driving?”
However, others took a more balanced approach. mamaafricatv wrote: “He just needs to come down and leave some jobs for his team; he’s doing a great job though.”
Echoing earlier criticisms, qweku_kae remarked in Twi: “Etua wo yɔnko ho aaa, etua dua mu. Just a year ago, you were responsible for the death of a kid in a road accident. Today, you see how scared you are of saving yourself from an accident. Praise be to God.”