U.S revoked Ken Ofori-Atta’s visa, not an overstay – AG reveals

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:04 - 10 January 2026
Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine has clarified that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta did not simply overstay his visa in the United States, as earlier rumours suggested, but had his entry permit formally revoked by the US State Department.

The clarification comes after Ofori-Atta’s lawyers claimed last week that he had been detained in the United States due to issues linked to his immigration status.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dr Ayine revealed that the visa revocation occurred in July 2024, after which Ofori-Atta was granted until November 29 to leave the United States voluntarily.

Dr Ayine emphasised,

I want Ghanaians to know that he just didn’t overstay his visa. The visa was actually revoked

They gave him up to November 29 of 2024 to leave the United States. He did not.

Ghana has filed an extradition request for the former minister, but his legal team is resisting the move, alleging that the criminal allegations against him are politically motivated.

According to his counsel, Ofori-Atta left Ghana last year for medical treatment and has since applied for an adjustment of status in the US.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed his detention, listing him on its website as being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia. ICE records indicate that Ofori-Atta is scheduled to appear before a US court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

In a statement released by his Ghana-based lawyers—Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline & Partners (MPOBB)—the firm expressed optimism that the immigration matter will soon be resolved.

Dr Ayine disclosed that US authorities initially planned to arrest Ofori-Atta on January 4, 2026, but the operation was delayed until January 6, when he was taken into custody in Virginia.

He maintained that the case goes beyond overstaying a visa, arguing that the revocation was intentional and linked to broader investigations.

He stressed,

This is not exactly about immigration. His visa is not expired. It expires in February. No, it was revoked. I am telling you this on authority

Dr Ayine further explained that the US decision followed ongoing cooperation between Washington and Accra, including Ghana's request for Ofori-Atta’s extradition in connection with the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s SME investigation.

He said,

The extradition request that I sent was in respect of the OSP – the SME matter

I have been working with the Americans diligently on him. And the visa was revoked. That is how come he lost his immigration status in the United States.

As proceedings advance, both governments and the Ghanaian public are now focused on the January court hearing, which is expected to determine the next phase of what has become one of the most closely watched political and legal sagas involving a former Ghanaian government official in recent years.

