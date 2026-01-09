Antoine Semenyo joins Manchester City in blockbuster transfer from Bournemouth

Manchester City sign Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth on a five-and-a-half-year deal, adding pace and flair to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Manchester City has completed the signing of Antoine Semenyo from AFC Bournemouth in a move that strengthens the club’s attacking options for the long term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old forward has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031, marking another major step in what has been a rapid and impressive rise.

Semenyo, born in London to Ghanaian parents, began his career at Bristol City before gaining valuable experience on loan at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland. His development accelerated at Ashton Gate, where strong Championship performances attracted Premier League attention.

MUST READ: 10 most dangerous places around the world where you might not return alive

Bournemouth secured his signature midway through the 2022/23 season, and Semenyo quickly became a key figure for the Cherries. Operating mainly from the left side of an attacking trio, he evolved into one of the league’s most explosive and unpredictable forwards, registering 110 appearances and establishing himself as a serious threat in the final third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semenyo arrives at Manchester City poised for the next phase of his career, with manager Pep Guardiola set to integrate his pace, power, and creativity into an already formidable squad.

Speaking after his unveiling, Semenyo said the move marks a defining moment in his football journey.

He stated, reflecting on the significance of the opportunity.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua makes first public statement after horrific accident that killed 2 of his friends

I am so proud to have joined Manchester City

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said playing under Pep Guardiola was a major draw:“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.”

Semenyo added that City’s standards, facilities, and talent level make it the ideal destination for his development.

They have set the highest of standards, and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities, and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

A player still entering his prime, he believes his best football is yet to come.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

With City competing on multiple fronts, Semenyo is eager to contribute immediately,

My best football is yet to come; I am sure of that. And City are in a great position—still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.My best football is yet to come; I am sure of that. And City are in a great position—still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.

The forward concluded with a message to supporters as he looks ahead to life at the Etihad.

The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here, and I hope to show everyone what I can do.