Anthony Joshua makes first public statement after horrific accident that killed 2 of his friends

Anthony Joshua has issued a heartfelt statement after a fatal road accident in Nigeria killed two close friends and members of his team. The boxer paid tribute to Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami as police charge the driver and investigations continue.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has broken his silence following a devastating car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two members of his inner circle.

Joshua was travelling in Makun, Ogun State, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway when a Lexus SUV struck a stationary truck by the roadside.

The boxer sustained injuries and was treated in hospital, while authorities confirmed that two male passengers were killed in the incident.

The victims have since been named as Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both longtime members of Joshua’s team and regarded as two of his closest friends.

Latif was a strength and conditioning coach and semi-professional footballer; Sina co-founded Evolve Gym and worked as Joshua’s sport and rehabilitation coach for more than a decade.

On Thursday afternoon, Joshua issued a statement on his official X account, expressing his grief and appreciation for the support he has received.

Joshua wrote,

Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers

Accompanying his message was a photograph of Latif and Sina.

I didn’t even realize how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100%, it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.

Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher… pic.twitter.com/qIdvq9O4sO — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) January 8, 2026

Hours before the tragedy, Joshua had shared a lighthearted video of himself playing table tennis with Latif, while Sina posted a picture of a vehicle on the road tagged to Lagos.

Police have charged the vehicle’s driver, 47-year-old Adeniyi Kayode, with dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid license. He denies all charges and, according to his lawyers, claims the vehicle’s brakes “did not work.”

Joshua has since returned to the United Kingdom. On Sunday, he shared an Instagram image showing him seated on a sofa holding a framed photograph of Sina alongside four others. He captioned it, “My Brother’s Keeper.”

Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world. Jake Paul, Joshua’s most recent opponent, and British rival Tyson Fury were among those to send condolences and prayers to the fighter and to the families of the two men.

Latif first met Joshua long before his Olympic success, while Sina reportedly joined him on the trip to Nigeria to ensure he was not isolated during the festive season.