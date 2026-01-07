Advertisement

Include Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah in Black Stars squad - Kwesi Nyantakyi tells Otto Addo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:47 - 07 January 2026
Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged the Black Stars technical team to give strong consideration to inviting Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah to the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hudson-Odoi, now at Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace striker Eddie Nketiah have re-entered public debate following Ghana’s historic fifth qualification for football’s biggest competition.

Nyantakyi told JoyNews,

The Black Stars is open to every Ghanaian eligible to play
Some people get sentimental and say, ‘This guy rejected Ghana,’ but I care about players who can help us deliver results.

He added,

If the coach believes players such as Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi can compete, we must set our emotions aside and give them the opportunity

Both footballers have previously been approached by the GFA to switch international allegiance, but those attempts did not materialise.

Nketiah, who holds one senior cap for England, has scored four goals in all competitions this season for Crystal Palace. Hudson-Odoi, capped three times by England, has also registered three goals for Nottingham Forest.

Ghana begins its Group L campaign against Panama before taking on England and Croatia, with head coach Otto Addo expected to announce his final World Cup squad on June 1.

The Bigger Picture

Otto Addo
Ultimately, the decision on whether to include the two players rests with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, who will lead Ghana to a second consecutive World Cup.

After a first spell that sparked mixed opinions, Addo is determined to reshape his legacy. Securing the strongest squad possible including every eligible talent — will be critical as he seeks to guide Ghana back to prominence on the world stage.

