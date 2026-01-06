'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened up about the lasting personal toll of the 2018 “Number 12” exposé, describing its impact on his life and family as irreversible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the AM Show, Nyantakyi reflected on the consequences of the undercover investigation by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which uncovered systemic corruption in Ghanaian football and resulted in his lifetime ban from football administration.

While acknowledging the gravity of the fallout, Nyantakyi said he harbours no personal resentment toward the journalist, suggesting that any lingering moral concerns should be dealt with privately.

Nyantakyi said,

Advertisement

Advertisement

The damage is irreparable, but I don’t have anything against him. He should relax. If his conscience is battling with him, it’s between him and God

Beyond the professional sanctions, the former football administrator revealed that the exposé inflicted deep emotional distress on his family, particularly his young daughter. He recounted a moment that underscored the personal cost of the public scandal.

Nyantakyi told the show,

My daughter was in GIS at that time, and she asked me, ‘Daddy, is it true that you are a thief?’ I said, how are you to know from this funny question? She said she heard it on the radio. Imagine a judgment by your own daughter that you heard you are a thief

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the public perception created by the investigation altered how people related to him, eroding the respect and standing he once enjoyed.

He noted,

The condescending posture of some people towards you…They see you as a condemned criminal. The aura of respectability around you is broken. It was very damning

Despite the ordeal, Nyantakyi expressed appreciation for friends and associates who stood by him during what he described as one of the most difficult periods of his life, marked by intense social scrutiny and psychological strain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The “Number 12” investigation, which aired in 2018, sent shockwaves through Ghanaian football, exposing officials involved in bribery and match manipulation. The revelations led to sweeping reforms within the GFA and the sanctioning of several officials, reshaping the administration of the sport in the country.