Advertisement

'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:47 - 06 January 2026
Kwesi Nyantakyi
Advertisement

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened up about the lasting personal toll of the 2018 “Number 12” exposé, describing its impact on his life and family as irreversible.

Advertisement

Speaking on the AM Show, Nyantakyi reflected on the consequences of the undercover investigation by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which uncovered systemic corruption in Ghanaian football and resulted in his lifetime ban from football administration.

While acknowledging the gravity of the fallout, Nyantakyi said he harbours no personal resentment toward the journalist, suggesting that any lingering moral concerns should be dealt with privately.

MUST READ: Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior as new head coach on long-term

Nyantakyi said,

Advertisement

The damage is irreparable, but I don’t have anything against him. He should relax. If his conscience is battling with him, it’s between him and God

Beyond the professional sanctions, the former football administrator revealed that the exposé inflicted deep emotional distress on his family, particularly his young daughter. He recounted a moment that underscored the personal cost of the public scandal.

Nyantakyi told the show,

READ ALSO: Key reasons why Hansi Flick approved Joao Cancelo’s return to Barcelona

My daughter was in GIS at that time, and she asked me, ‘Daddy, is it true that you are a thief?’ I said, how are you to know from this funny question? She said she heard it on the radio. Imagine a judgment by your own daughter that you heard you are a thief
Advertisement

He explained that the public perception created by the investigation altered how people related to him, eroding the respect and standing he once enjoyed.

He noted,

The condescending posture of some people towards you…They see you as a condemned criminal. The aura of respectability around you is broken. It was very damning

READ MORE: How the Black Stars fared under NDC and NPP: A performance analysis

Despite the ordeal, Nyantakyi expressed appreciation for friends and associates who stood by him during what he described as one of the most difficult periods of his life, marked by intense social scrutiny and psychological strain.

Advertisement

The “Number 12” investigation, which aired in 2018, sent shockwaves through Ghanaian football, exposing officials involved in bribery and match manipulation. The revelations led to sweeping reforms within the GFA and the sanctioning of several officials, reshaping the administration of the sport in the country.

Nyantakyi’s remarks offer a rare personal insight into the human cost behind one of Ghana’s most consequential sporting investigations, years after its far-reaching institutional impact.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
The Or Foundation And Tide Turners Community Cooperative Celebrate Two Million Kilograms Of Waste Removed From Accra’s Beach
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
The Or Foundation And Tide Turners Community Cooperative Celebrate Two Million Kilograms Of Waste Removed From Accra’s Beach
The Top Free No-Deposit Bonuses for 2025
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
The Top Free No-Deposit Bonuses for 2025
Mzbel breaks silence after causing Prophet Fire Oja’s arrest
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Mzbel breaks silence after causing Prophet Fire Oja’s arrest
First Atlantic Bank ordered to pay GH¢10.4m for tendering customer bonds into DDEP without consent
Business
06.01.2026
First Atlantic Bank ordered to pay GH¢10.4m for tendering customer bonds into DDEP without consent
Nyantakyi explains how his exit from the GFA cost Ghana a ‘very possible’ CAF top position
Sports
06.01.2026
Nyantakyi explains how his exit from the GFA cost Ghana a ‘very possible’ CAF top position
'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout
News
06.01.2026
'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout