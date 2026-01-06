Advertisement

Key reasons why Hansi Flick approved Joao Cancelo’s return to Barcelona

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:11 - 06 January 2026
Joao Cancelo | (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Barcelona are closing in on the return of João Cancelo, with the Portuguese defender set to begin a second loan spell at Camp Nou, this time arriving from Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

While the move has generated widespread discussion, new insight has emerged on why Hansi Flick personally sanctioned the deal.

From the outset of his tenure, Flick has been clear about his priorities. The German coach has openly acknowledged the need to strengthen Barcelona’s defence but insisted any additions must be strategic and financially responsible.

MUST READ: How the Black Stars fared under NDC and NPP: A performance analysis

With the club operating under strict economic constraints, the signing of a traditional centre-back was never a realistic option during the window.

Advertisement

Instead, Flick sought a solution that would enhance the squad’s defensive stability without upsetting its tactical balance—a profile Cancelo fits perfectly.

Tactical Flexibility

A central factor behind Flick’s approval is Cancelo’s versatility. The Portuguese international is equally comfortable at left-back or right-back, effectively doubling Barcelona’s options across both flanks. This flexibility provides Flick with greater tactical freedom when selecting his defensive shape.

READ ALSO: GPL Week 17 Round-Up: Kotoko and Hearts of Oak suffer setbacks as first round ends

Cancelo’s presence also has a direct impact on other defenders. With reliable cover on the wings, players such as Jules Koundé and Eric García can be redeployed into central defensive roles, positions where Flick believes they can operate more effectively.

Advertisement

Squad Development Benefits

Cancelo’s return is also expected to influence the development of Gerard Martín. The young defender has often been used as a backup left-back, but Flick sees his long-term future in central defence. With Cancelo covering both wide positions, Martín is likely to be relieved of full-back duties and allowed to focus on his growth as a centre-back.

Experience and Familiarity

Experience has been another decisive factor. Cancelo is a proven performer at the highest level, boasting extensive experience in elite European competitions. Crucially, he already understands the demands, pressure and playing philosophy of Barcelona, having spent a full season at the club previously.

READ MORE: GES introduces online learning for SHS students: Here’s everything you need to know

Advertisement

This familiarity significantly reduces the adaptation period, making his reintegration both smooth and immediate, something Flick values as Barcelona aim for consistency in the second half of the season.

For Flick, Cancelo’s return represents a low-risk, high-impact solution—one that strengthens the squad, preserves tactical balance and aligns with the club’s financial realities.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
The Or Foundation And Tide Turners Community Cooperative Celebrate Two Million Kilograms Of Waste Removed From Accra’s Beach
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
The Or Foundation And Tide Turners Community Cooperative Celebrate Two Million Kilograms Of Waste Removed From Accra’s Beach
The Top Free No-Deposit Bonuses for 2025
Lifestyle
06.01.2026
The Top Free No-Deposit Bonuses for 2025
Mzbel breaks silence after causing Prophet Fire Oja’s arrest
Entertainment
06.01.2026
Mzbel breaks silence after causing Prophet Fire Oja’s arrest
First Atlantic Bank ordered to pay GH¢10.4m for tendering customer bonds into DDEP without consent
Business
06.01.2026
First Atlantic Bank ordered to pay GH¢10.4m for tendering customer bonds into DDEP without consent
Nyantakyi explains how his exit from the GFA cost Ghana a ‘very possible’ CAF top position
Sports
06.01.2026
Nyantakyi explains how his exit from the GFA cost Ghana a ‘very possible’ CAF top position
'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout
News
06.01.2026
'My daughter asked if I was a thief' - Kwesi Nyantakyi reflects on “Number 12” fallout