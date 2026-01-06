Key reasons why Hansi Flick approved Joao Cancelo’s return to Barcelona

Barcelona are closing in on the return of João Cancelo, with the Portuguese defender set to begin a second loan spell at Camp Nou, this time arriving from Al-Hilal.

While the move has generated widespread discussion, new insight has emerged on why Hansi Flick personally sanctioned the deal.

From the outset of his tenure, Flick has been clear about his priorities. The German coach has openly acknowledged the need to strengthen Barcelona’s defence but insisted any additions must be strategic and financially responsible.

With the club operating under strict economic constraints, the signing of a traditional centre-back was never a realistic option during the window.

Instead, Flick sought a solution that would enhance the squad’s defensive stability without upsetting its tactical balance—a profile Cancelo fits perfectly.

Tactical Flexibility

A central factor behind Flick’s approval is Cancelo’s versatility. The Portuguese international is equally comfortable at left-back or right-back, effectively doubling Barcelona’s options across both flanks. This flexibility provides Flick with greater tactical freedom when selecting his defensive shape.

Cancelo’s presence also has a direct impact on other defenders. With reliable cover on the wings, players such as Jules Koundé and Eric García can be redeployed into central defensive roles, positions where Flick believes they can operate more effectively.

Squad Development Benefits

Cancelo’s return is also expected to influence the development of Gerard Martín. The young defender has often been used as a backup left-back, but Flick sees his long-term future in central defence. With Cancelo covering both wide positions, Martín is likely to be relieved of full-back duties and allowed to focus on his growth as a centre-back.

Experience and Familiarity

Experience has been another decisive factor. Cancelo is a proven performer at the highest level, boasting extensive experience in elite European competitions. Crucially, he already understands the demands, pressure and playing philosophy of Barcelona, having spent a full season at the club previously.

This familiarity significantly reduces the adaptation period, making his reintegration both smooth and immediate, something Flick values as Barcelona aim for consistency in the second half of the season.