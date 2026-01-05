GES introduces online learning for SHS students: Here’s everything you need to know

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that online and off-campus learning arrangements will form part of the 2025/2026 academic calendar for Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools operating under the double-track system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The policy applies mainly to Forms One and Two students in transition schools, who will spend portions of the academic year outside the physical classroom. GES said the approach is designed to ensure continuity in teaching and learning and to prevent the loss of instructional hours during off-campus periods.

In a statement dated January 2, GES said management has put in place structured measures to support students during these periods, stressing that off-campus learning remains an integral part of the academic programme.

The statement said,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Management announces that provisions have been made to support online/off-campus teaching and learning for students in transition schools during the online/off-campus periods on the academic calendar

To enhance learning effectiveness, the Service noted that guided projects and assignments aligned with approved textbooks will be issued to students. These materials will be supported by free curriculum resources accessible through the curriculumresources.edu.gh platform.

GES also announced that lessons will be broadcast daily on the Ministry of Education Television channel on Multi TV, while schools with Learning Management Systems (LMS) have been directed to fully activate them with the necessary support from management.

Importantly, the Service emphasised that the online and off-campus periods do not constitute holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GES stressed,

The online/off-campus periods are NOT vacations or breaks; they are counted and considered a mandatory part of teaching and learning

As a result, heads of schools, teachers, parents and guardians have been urged to supervise and support students to ensure full participation in all learning activities.

For single-track schools, Forms One and Two students will be in school from January 5 to February 27, 2026, break from February 27 to May 3, and resume from May 4 to August 21, marking the end of the academic year.

Form Three students in single-track schools will also report on January 5, remain in school until February 27, break from February 28 to March 13, and return from March 14 to June 21, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In transition schools, Form Three students will be in school from January 5 to March 31, 2026, break for Easter from April 1 to April 8, and resume from April 9 to June 21.

Form Two students will report from January 5 to March 15, transition to online or off-campus learning from March 16 to April 17, proceed on vacation from April 18 to May 17, and resume in school from May 18 to September 4, 2026.

Form One students in transition schools will begin the academic year with online or off-campus learning from January 5 to January 30, go on vacation from January 31 to March 15, return to school from March 16 to May 17, transition again to online learning from May 18 to June 12, proceed on vacation from June 13 to July 2, and finally resume in-school learning from July 3 to September 4, 2026.

GES said the arrangements are part of broader efforts to maintain academic standards while effectively managing enrolment pressures under the double-track system.

GES Statement on Academic calender