Breaking: Manchester United fires Ruben Amorim

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:15 - 05 January 2026
Ruben Amorim | PA News Agency
Manchester United have confirmed the sacking of Ruben Amorim following a public criticism of the club’s board after a 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

The Portuguese manager, 40, departs Old Trafford after a turbulent 14 months in charge, both on and off the pitch.

During his tenure, Amorim won 24 of 63 matches, leaving him with a win rate of 38.71%, the lowest for a Manchester United manager since Frank O’Farrell in 1971, who managed a 37.04% success rate.

The club issued a statement acknowledging his departure, noting:

Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club leadership has reluctantly decided that now is the right time for a change, giving the team the best opportunity for the highest possible league finish.

We thank Ruben for his contributions to the club and wish him well in the future.

Amorim’s position had come under intense scrutiny following an explosive post-match press conference, in which he publicly criticised the club hierarchy.

He also challenged his official designation, insisting on being addressed as “manager” rather than “head coach,” a dispute that reportedly accelerated the decision to part ways.

The club confirmed that Amorim was informed of the decision and has left with immediate effect. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will take over as interim manager and lead the team against Burnley in his first match at the helm.

Amorim’s departure marks the end of a controversial spell at Old Trafford, with fans and pundits debating whether his leadership style and public comments hastened the club’s decision.

