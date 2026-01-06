Advertisement

Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior as new head coach on long-term

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:34 - 06 January 2026
Liam Rosenior | Photo via SkySports
Chelsea Football Club have officially confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the new head coach of the men’s first team, handing the Englishman a long-term contract that runs until 2032.

The 41-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge following an impressive spell in France with RC Strasbourg, where he guided the club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years during his debut season.

His coaching résumé also includes managerial roles in England with Hull City and Derby County.

Speaking after completing the move, Rosenior described the appointment as both an honour and a responsibility.

He said,

I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies

Rosenior outlined his commitment to preserving the club’s identity while pushing for sustained success.

My job is to protect that identity and build a team that reflects these values in every game as we continue to compete for trophies. Being entrusted with this role means everything to me, and I thank everyone involved for the faith they have shown. I will give everything to deliver the success this club deserves.

The new head coach also emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort, stating that teamwork and togetherness will underpin his approach.

I believe deeply in unity, working for one another and shared responsibility. Those principles will form the foundation of what we are building.

Rosenior expressed excitement about working with Chelsea’s squad and staff, highlighting his desire to create strong connections on and off the pitch.

There is a real hunger to win here. I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and succeed at the highest level. I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent every time we step onto the pitch.

Chelsea, in announcing the appointment, praised Rosenior’s ability to instil a clear playing identity while maintaining high standards both on and off the field.

The club noted that while player development remains a priority, expectations at Stamford Bridge remain firmly focused on competing for major honours.

The club added that Rosenior joins with full backing to maximise the potential of the current squad and ensure Chelsea continue to challenge at the top level across all competitions, both this season and in the years ahead.

